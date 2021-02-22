https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/state-legislation-will-require-cultural-competency-teacher-licenses/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Legislation that passed both houses of the Virginia legislature by slim margins will require state teachers to complete “cultural competency” training to keep their licenses.

Governor Ralph Northam, who supported the bill, is expected to sign it.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, House Bill 1904 and Senate Bill 1196 would charge the Virginia Board of Education with creating “minimum standards” for what “cultural competency” entails.

