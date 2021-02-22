The scientists behind the research say it busts the myth that the only considerable health impact of the pandemic has been on the elderly.

“The most important limitation in COVID-19 attributable death or excess death approaches, however, is that these approaches do not provide information on how many life years have been lost,” the study, published in journal Scientific Reports, says.

“Deaths at very old ages can be considered to result in fewer life years lost, when compared to deaths at very young ages. In fact, several policy responses (or non-responses) have been motivated with the argument that COVID-19 is mostly killing individuals who, even in the absence of COVID-19, would have had few life years remaining.”

The average age of death in the study was 72.9 years. While life expectancy in most countries at birth is in the high 70s or low 80s, it increases as a person ages – the average person who makes it to their early 70s can expect to live into their mid-80s.

Most years of life lost were due to deaths in the Baby Boomer cohort – aged 55 to 75 – accounting for 45 percent of the total. Despite having many more years ahead of them, people under 55 only accounted for 30 percent of years lost, due to their much lower chance of death from COVID-19.