Fantastic highlight to behold

The AP’s Matt Lee slammed Biden spokesman Ned Price for taking credit for the Trump administration’s Russia policy, during the State Department briefing this afternoon.

Price said some 18 entities have engaged in “good faith efforts” to scale back their involvement in Nord Stream 2, a controversial $11 billion pipeline project designed to transmit Russian natural gas to Germany.

“You guys have only been in office for a month, right? Are you telling me that in the last four weeks these 18 companies all of the sudden decided to say, ‘Oh my God! We better not doing anything with Nord Stream 2. You guys are taking credit for stuff the previous administration did. Yes or no?”