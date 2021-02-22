http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dV9Tsl9oBpQ/

The Supreme Court will allow a subpoena of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to continue, clearing the way for prosecutors in New York to receive eight years of the ex-president’s tax returns and financial records.

New York City prosecutors now have permission to obtain Trump’s “records as part of an ongoing investigation into possible tax, insurance and bank fraud in Trump’s business empire,” Politico reported.

The Court’s decision turns down Trump’s application for a stay of the lower court’s order, which would permit Trump’s attorneys to file a cert petition seeking full Supreme Court review. Instead, a criminal probe will ensue by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.

No explanation for the denial was issued by the justices and no member of the court noted any dissent.

A federal judge on August 20, 2020, rejected a bid by Trump to prevent New York prosecutors from obtaining his tax records for a grand jury investigation.

A federal appeals court reassessed those arguments in October 2020, ultimately rejecting them and prompting Trump’s lawyers to make another case in front of the Supreme Court. An agreement with Vance put the subpoena fight on hold while the justices considered Trump’s request for a stay.

The precise details of Vance’s investigation remain uncertain.

The high court’s decision occurred as President Joe Biden’s attorney general nominee, Merrick Garland, sat for his Senate confirmation hearing.

The application is Trump v. Vance, No. 20A63 in the Supreme Court of the United States.

Trump’s lawyer can file a cert petition in any event. A stay would have prevented the subpoena from being enforced during the time that the petition for review is pending.

