The Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by former President TrumpDonald TrumpFormer Florida officer arrested after live streaming from inside US Capitol during breach, FBI says Schumer says he’s working to find votes to confirm Biden’s OMB pick Pence declined invitation to attend CPAC: reports MORE to shield his tax returns and other financial records from a New York grand jury subpoena.

The justices issued the order in the long-running dispute between Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance (D) without comment or noted dissents.

“The work continues,” Vance tweeted in response.

The work continues. — Cyrus Vance, Jr. (@ManhattanDA) February 22, 2021

The court’s order comes in response to an emergency request Trump filed in October to the Supreme Court after losing several rounds in the lower courts.

Vance’s office has sought Trump’s records since 2019 when a New York grand jury issued a subpoena to Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, for eight years of the former president’s personal and business tax returns and other financial records.

Since then, Trump has tried unsuccessfully to fend off the request. His filing in October marked the second time that Trump asked the justices to shield his records.

Vance’s office is looking into payments made to silence two women who allege they had affairs with Trump, including adult-film star Stormy Daniels. Trump’s former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenCome on, Republicans —Trump incited the mob, and it’s obvious how he did it Michael Cohen apologizes to Stormy Daniels for ‘needless pain’ Stormy Daniels to appear on Michael Cohen’s podcast MORE, who pleaded guilty to bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign law violations, has said the payments were made in order to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Additionally, Vance’s office has said its subpoena is part of an investigation into possible financial crimes by the Trump Organization.

