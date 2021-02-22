https://www.zerohedge.com/political/supreme-court-hands-trump-monday-losses-tax-returns-pennsylania-election-challenge

The Supreme Court on Monday denied former President Trump’s request to halt the release of tax and other financial records to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

In their ruling, the justices refused to block a subpoena to Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, while he continues to push for a Supreme Court appeal, according to Bloomberg.

BREAKING: Supreme Court denies stay in Trump v. Vance, clearing way Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to obtain former President Donald Trump’s financial records. pic.twitter.com/K5SzEJhuRg — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) February 22, 2021

The high court had deferred acting in the case for more than three months, waiting until Trump again became a private citizen to take a step that could boost Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s probe. Vance’s investigators have already gotten hold of some of the tax records from other sources, according to people familiar with the matter. The investigation looms as one of the biggest legal threats to Trump, though its exact parameters are unclear. – Bloomberg

In August, Manhattan prosecutors indicated in court filings that they were investigating tax fraud, insurance fraud and falsification of business records. DA Cyrus Vance agreed to hold off on enforcing the subpoena while Trump’s Oct. 13 motion to stay was under consideration by the Supreme Court.

Trump’s challenge to the subpoena – which claims it’s too broad and issued in bad faith – was rejected by two lower courts prior to Monday’s rejection at the Supreme Court. Mazars, meanwhile, isn’t contesting the subpoena and says it will comply with all legal obligations.

While Trump’s tax records will technically be shrouded in grand jury secrecy, Trump’s lawyers told the Supreme Court that he will suffer “irreparable harm” if the materials are turned over, “Even if the disclosure of his papers is limited to prosecutors and grand jurors, the status quo can never be restored once confidentiality is destroyed.“

Vance’s office countered, saying that Trump “has had multiple opportunities for review of his constitutional and state law claims, and at this juncture he provides no grounds for further delay,” adding “His request for extraordinary relief should be denied, and the grand jury permitted to do its work.”

The court on Monday also denied Trump’s challenge to the Pennsylvania 2020 election results as moot. Dissenting from the decision were Justices Alito, Gorsuch and Thomas.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has denied Trump’s Pennsylvania election challenge as moot. pic.twitter.com/6LTvvuMG52 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 22, 2021

The court also formally rejected separate appeals by Trump and his allies seeking to overturn President Biden’s victory.

