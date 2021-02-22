https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/supreme-court-rejects-stormy-daniels-defamation-suit-trump/

The Supreme Court rejected Stormy Daniels’ defamation suit against President Donald Trump on Monday.

The porn star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued President Trump in 2018 after he tweeted a suggestion that she was lying about having been threatened by an “unknown man” in 2011 over her alleged affair.

The case had been dismissed by lower courts and she took it to the Supreme Court for appeal before the justices denied her petition without comment.

“The case arose after Daniels released a sketch of the man who she claims threatened her in a parking lot and ordered her to ‘Leave Trump alone.’ The purported confrontation came as Daniels was weighing whether to go public with the story of her extramarital affair with Trump,” the Hill reports.

Trump tweeted about the sketch at the time, writing “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

The sketch looked exactly like her husband Brendon Miller.

A California federal court ruled that his tweet was opinion and therefore protected speech.

