The US Supreme Court ruled today that President Trump’s taxes can be turned over to New York City District Attorney Cy Vance so he can conjure up some charges against the former president.

The media insists the ruling does not mean Trump’s taxes will be released anytime soon but we all know they will be.

So it’s now legal to dig into anyone’s taxes and manufacture a crime?

Terrific.

NBC News reported:

The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to block a New York grand jury from getting President Donald Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns, a decisive defeat in his prolonged legal battle to keep his tax records out of the hands of investigators. The ruling does not mean the returns will become public any time soon, and they might never be publicly released. Under state law, materials turned over to a grand jury must be kept secret. But Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can now require Trump’s accountants to turn over the records that the president has steadfastly refused to surrender to prosecutors or Congress. “The work continues,” Vance said in response to the Supreme Court order. Vance is seeking tax returns covering eight years for a grand jury investigation of hush money payments and other financial transactions.

