https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/02/22/texass-nuclear-power-failed-texas-the-least-during-its-power-outage-n330948
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden Responds to Questions About His Coughing During Speech
December 15, 2020
Joe Biden Is Appropriating Credit for the Vaccine the Press Promised Could Not Be Available Right Now
January 12, 2021
Ron DeSantis Absolutely Destroys a Reporter Trying to Push the Rebekah Jones Nonsense
December 11, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy