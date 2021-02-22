https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/deadliest-hoax-america-exposed/

By Terry Beatley

It’s one the greatest love stories of all time, and if made widely known, it might cut the abortion industry’s political umbilical cord and stop politicians’ exploitation of young women and the brutal death of children. It might even lead more souls to Heaven.

Yes, it’s a story of God’s divine mercy for Bernard N. Nathanson, M.D. who died on Feb. 21, 2011. This doctor regretfully cofounded NARAL Pro-Choice America and was once known as America’s “Abortion King.”

In an unplanned turn of events, I made this doctor a promise to teach America how he deceived our nation with the lie that abortion is “women’s health care” and to deliver his personal parting message across our country. In an age where science is worshiped and God is rejected by far too many, the legacy of Dr. Nathanson is for such a time as this – 2021. Science led him to the truth, and the truth led him to Jesus Christ.

Every American on both sides of the abortion issue should know this unknown piece of American history. That’s why every Tuesday evening on a Zoom conference call at 7 p.m. Eastern and Central until the end of June 2021, I’ll be equipping participants with the relevancy of Dr. Nathanson’s pro-life conversion, along with the eight points of propaganda he used in executing the deadliest American hoax.

I’ll also delve into related topics such as how Dr. Nathanson’s deception led to 1) the evisceration of parental rights, 2) a dramatic increase in breast cancer, 3) increased participation in a racist population-control plan called the “Negro Project,” and 4) the execution of a political ploy called the “Catholic Strategy” to persuade Catholics to vote for pro-abortion candidates.

God had everything to do with my life intersecting with Dr. Nathanson’s. At a prayer vigil in November 2009, I fervently asked the Lord for direction regarding what I was supposed to do with my research about Planned Parenthood, its racist agenda and how it endangers American youth.

His answer came: “Go and interview Dr. Nathanson. …” I was surprised and troubled by this idea. I knew the doctor’s history as the cofounder of pro-choice politics who had become 100% pro-life, but I couldn’t imagine why God would direct me to interview him or why the doctor would agree.

I called his home in Manhattan. His wife answered and informed me her husband was 83 years old and very frail with terminal cancer. For over a year he had denied all interview requests. Instructing me to put my request in writing and fax it to her, she promised to present it to him but warned not to get my hopes up.

To my surprise, and hers too, Dr. Nathanson agreed. I flew to New York on Dec. 1, 2009 – a day that changed the rest of my life.

I sat with him for one hour asking questions. Listening to him lament about his crimes against humanity, I sensed his remorse as incredibly authentic. It was nearly tangible.

My heart filled with compassion for this old dying man who had turned his life over to Jesus Christ 13 years earlier, on Dec. 8, 1996. He had been carrying his cross ever since, and he knew he was leaving behind a culture of death.

I felt compelled to make him an offer.

“Dr. Nathanson, … if you have something to tell America, I promise I will carry it across our nation for you.“

He seriously contemplated his answer.

“Yes, yes I do. Continue teaching the strategy of how I deceived America, but also deliver this special message. Tell America that the cofounder of NARAL says to ‘Love one another.’ Abortion is not love. Stop the killing. The world needs more love. I’m all about love now.“

Then his eyes slightly lit up with what I deemed as hope. Hope that Americans would one day be liberated by the truth he was leaving behind. I reached over and shook Dr. Nathanson’s hand. I knew not how or when, but I promised him I’d get the job done.

As part of fulfilling the promise, I worked toward defeating Virginia’s most pro-abortion, anti-parental rights state senator who had sold out to the abortion lobby years earlier. It worked.

Then, I started the nonprofit educational organization called Hosea Initiative, in 2011. In 2016, my book, “What If We’ve Been Wrong? Keeping my promise to America’s ‘Abortion King,'” was published which sent me on a speaking circuit in over 20 states, including the Walk for Life in San Francisco. Then, I signed a movie deal for a feature film based on my book and Dr. Nathanson’s life from childhood to conversion.

Later, the Hosea team developed two educational tools: 1) high school curriculum named “Becoming a Witness for Life,” which draws young people into the life and legacy of Dr. Nathanson and teaches the impact of competing worldviews, and 2) the FACT-CHECK booklet, “Who was America’s ‘Abortion King’?” which teaches the pro-life conversion story of Dr. Nathanson and his stealthy eight-point strategy of deception.

Now that everything is in place, I’m eager to provide weekly live training to equip the 75,000,000 people who voted pro-life in November 2020 with the knowledge of how to use the FACT-CHECK booklet. Why? Because we have to show God we desire a pro-life America. This requires winning more hearts and minds to support a culture of life. There is no better way to do this than learning how and why Dr. Nathanson lied, and then, boldly, confidently share it with others.

We have learned at Hosea Initiative that when pro-choice minded people are presented with these irrefutable historical facts, they begin to question their pro-abortion position.

America is in need of a true love story of God’s divine mercy and redemption. Join me on Tuesday nights, and invite your friends.

Terry Beatley is the author of “What If We’ve Been Wrong? Keeping my promise to America’s ‘Abortion King'” and founder and president of the Hosea Initiative.

