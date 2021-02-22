https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/22/the-hell-is-the-point-of-the-vaccine-then-apparently-now-science-says-getting-covid19-vaccine-doesnt-mean-you-can-get-back-to-normal/

Throughout the COVID19 pandemic, the goalposts have shifted. And that’s been frustrating, to say the least. But most people have been willing to do their part to get through this.

And now that vaccines are no longer just a possibility, but rather a very real option for a many Americans, there’s a growing sense of hope that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

And we can’t have that, now can we?

More:

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t yet changed its guidelines: At least for now, people should follow the same rules as everybody else about wearing a mask, keeping a 6-foot distance and avoiding crowds — even after they’ve gotten their second vaccine dose.

Vaccines in use so far require two doses, and experts say especially don’t let your guard down after the first dose.

“You’re asking a very logical question,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, responded when a 91-year-old California woman recently asked if she and her vaccinated friends could resume their mah-jongg games.

In that webcast exchange, Fauci only could point to the CDC’s recommendations, which so far are mum about exceptions for vaccinated people getting together. “Hang on,” he told the woman, saying he expected updates to the guidelines as more people get the coveted shots.

Just hang on … until we can shift the goalpost a little farther! Just give us some time to come up with a new reason you can’t get on with your life!

It’s almost as if they want you to think there’s no point at all.

If they wanted people not to get vaccinated, what would they be doing differently?

It really is. For people like Dr. Anthony Fauci, this is no longer about saving lives, but instead about controlling them.

They’d better brace for impact.

Get ready:

