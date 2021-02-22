https://www.thedailyfodder.com/p/do-you-know-jesus.html

Have You Made Jesus Your Lord And Savior?

It’s the most important question in all of human history:

Does Jesus exist, and if so, have you accepted the pardon and pledged to live your life for Him?

When Jesus came to earth 2,000+ years ago, few of his contemporaries would have dared to question his existence. In fact, Roman historians, and even Middle Eastern ones, have documented his existence:

Here is the famed Roman historian Tacitus stating Jesus existed and died on the cross:

[N]either human effort nor the emperor’s generosity nor the placating of the gods ended the scandalous belief that the fire had been ordered [by Nero]. Therefore, to put down the rumor, Nero substituted as culprits and punished in the most unusual ways those hated for their shameful acts … whom the crowd called “Chrestians.” The founder of this name, Christ [Christus in Latin], had been executed in the reign of Tiberius by the procurator Pontius Pilate.

Additionally here is the noted historian Josephus also mentioning Jesus:

Being therefore this kind of person [i.e., a heartless Sadducee], Ananus, thinking that he had a favorable opportunity because Festus had died and Albinus was still on his way, called a meeting [literally, “sanhedrin”] of judges and brought into it the brother of Jesus-who-is-called-Messiah … James by name, and some others. He made the accusation that they had transgressed the law, and he handed them over to be stoned.

Josephus also stated this:

Around this time there lived Jesus, a wise man, if indeed one ought to call him a man.21 For he was one who did surprising deeds, and a teacher of such people as accept the truth gladly. He won over many Jews and many of the Greeks. He was the Messiah. When Pilate, upon hearing him accused by men of the highest standing among us, had condemned him to be crucified, those who in the first place came to love him did not give up their affection for him, for on the third day, he appeared to them restored to life. The prophets of God had prophesied this and countless other marvelous things about him. And the tribe of Christians, so called after him, have still to this day not died out.

In addition to Josephus, the Babylonian Talmud also references Jesus:

On the eve of the Passover Yeshu was hanged.





From a historical perspective based on recognized and established historical sources, there is no reason to doubt Jesus existed and died on the cross for our sins.

However, this is only half of the story. Jesus is also alive and well today. And that fact is based on scientific evidence from studies and medical reports.

Science Proves Jesus Is God And Alive?

Contrary to popular opinion, there are three studies on prayer to Jesus that document it works. One 1988 study separated those being prayed for from those who were not prayed for and found those who were prayed for needed less medical attention:

The IP [Intercessory Prayer] group subsequently had a significantly lower severity score bas ed on the hospital course after entry (P < .01). Multivariate analysis separated the groups on the basis of the outcome variables (P < .0001). The control patients required ventilatory assistance, antibiotics, and diuretics more frequently than patients in the IP group. These data suggest that intercessory prayer to the Judeo-Christian God has a beneficial therapeutic effect in patients admitted to a CCU.

Additionally, another 1999 study sought to answer the same question and also found that the prayer group fared better than the group that received no prayer:

Remote, intercessory prayer was associated with lower CCU course scores. This result suggests that prayer may be an effective adjunct to standard medical care.

Further, a third study found intercessory prayer was beneficial to recovery:

Remote, retroactive intercessory prayer said for a group is associated with a shorter stay in hospital and shorter duration of fever in patients with a bloodstream infection and should be considered for use in clinical practice.

This is evidence that prayer to God, unlike to other religious figures, results in actual, verifiable results. This is evidence that, not only do prayers get heard, but God answers them.

Scientific studies have confirmed that God is alive and hears and grants prayers.

However, the scientific evidence for God does not end there. There are numerous medically-documented miracles that have shown people with irreversible infirmities being healed by God.

H. Richard Casdorph is an experienced medical researcher with more than 100 published papers and was a past president of the American College for the Advancement of Medicine. He was also Clinical Instructor of Medicine at UCLA and Assistant Professor of Medicine at University of California, Irvine.

Medical Researchers have proven through rigorous medical scans and investigations into people both before and after prayer to God that miracles DO HAPPEN!

He also investigated miracles and medically proved REAL people were healed after receiving prayer to God. These were people with terminal cancer, people who were paralyzed, people with significant ailments restricting their movement, multiple sclerosis, heart disease, and other infirmities. They were all healed after being prayed for.

He documents all these cases in his research on the subject.

So What Can I Do?

The Bible says you must confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead.

I recommend first reading the Gospels Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John to learn more about who Jesus is and what He did and still does today. Then I would read the book of Romans in the Bible to learn more about the Gospel message and what it means.

Additionally, I would contact a local church that agrees that the Bible is the inspired, inerrant Word of God and the Bible is the final authority, and agrees with the 1689 London Baptist Confession Of Faith.

