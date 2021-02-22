https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/22/this-is-truly-shocking-even-for-slate-slate-suspends-podcaster-indefinitely-without-pay-over-discussion-about-the-n-word/

Clever folks like those at the Lincoln Project are high-fiving each other over CPAC’s hypocrisy in bemoaning cancel culture while disinviting Young Pharaoh over vile remarks about Jews.

How it started v How it’s going pic.twitter.com/UMIEnHYFNQ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 22, 2021

Never mind that this actually makes for a lousy example of hypocrisy.

Cancel culture is a serious problem, and those who make light of it or sneer at people who point out that it’s a serious problem are the same people who think that what Slate has just done to podcaster Mike Cesca is OK and shouldn’t be cause for concern:

Slate podcast host Mike Pesca suspended following internal discussion about use of racial slur: https://t.co/8owHCArULw — Defector (@DefectorMedia) February 22, 2021

Pesca has been suspended indefinitely without pay.

“Following internal discussion about use of racial slur.” Not “following racist tirade.” Not “following harassment of minority colleagues.”

Following a discussion.

CPAC cutting out a speaker is not cancel culture This by Slate is. https://t.co/ZNkwIyJ8xO — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 22, 2021

More from Defector:

More generally, Slate staffers spoke to Defector about what they deemed to be a cultural problem that allowed Pesca to feel empowered enough to say these things in the first place. Some pointed out that when a black producer was hired to work with Pesca on The Gist, she left the company after three months. Others referenced times Pesca had made flippant comments about non-binary pronouns. “Mike Pesca is really the only one causing these kinds of conflicts,” a staffer told me. “We have other staffers who hold opinions that are unpopular at Slate, but they are not provoking their colleagues in a harassment-worthy way.” … In response to questions about Pesca’s suspension, Katie Rayford, Slate’s director of media relations, said, “While we cannot discuss specific personnel matters, we are committed to fostering a safe, inclusive and respectful environment for all employees. And we can only do our best work when all employees feel heard, respected and motivated to do their jobs.” But Slate employees told me they weren’t just worried about Pesca. They were worried about the culture that allowed him to feel bold enough to say these things.

We recommend reading the whole thing, if only so you can get a better sense of how insane Slate is.

Suspended from JOURNALISM for making a valid argument. Unbelievable. — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) February 22, 2021

@pescami is a fantastic reporter, commentator, and interviewer and was the only person at Slate still worth listening to. — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) February 22, 2021

This is the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen a journal of ideas do. Jesus Christ. https://t.co/F3cDw5cXJq — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 22, 2021

It’s embarrassing. And stupid. And straight-up nuts.

I absolutely agree w/ his argument. Which is why I’m an anonymous account. — Culpability Jones (@ShineboxHukster) February 22, 2021

What a dumb time to be alive.

Have they thought about firing anyone who even admits that they ever thought about one time considering having a different point of view about the prevailing orthodoxy in their workplace?https://t.co/aFhBzz2Wd4 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 22, 2021

The Slate pitch now refers to an idea you definitely don’t proffer if you work for Slate lest they ship you off to Siberia. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 23, 2021

We’d say shame on Slate, but they’re clearly not capable of shame.

I just searched Slate for The Word and guess what. Maybe @Slate should memory-hole their archives before they clean house. — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) February 22, 2021

