David French seems shocked and outraged that Amazone would DARE censor his pal Ryan T. Anderson’s book from their store.

You know what’s coming here, right?

I hope this is a mistake @amazon. If not, then it’s absurd and unacceptable. https://t.co/d9DEb9YQly — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 22, 2021

David … you helped create this.

And gosh golly and gee, we sort of remember a time when ol’ Dave was AOK with Amazon censoring people for their political opinions:

This you chief? Seems when it’s people you like being shut down by private companies it’s unacceptable, but when it’s people you don’t like being shut down by private companies, that’s not just acceptable but positively optimum. @lporiginalg pic.twitter.com/Xd28kz5Djf — CL Collins (@CL__Collins) February 22, 2021

Wonder what changed?

Oh, that’s right, it’s impacting someone he supports.

Supporting free speech means supporting all free speech, it doesn’t mean picking and choosing, Dave.

That speech content might incite violence and must be banned. — Razor (@hale_razor) February 22, 2021

“First they came for Trump and his deplorables, and I cheered, because I couldn’t stand them. Then they came for my friend, and….” — Pam (@lifebythecreek) February 22, 2021

Bingo.

David, when you pick and choose who has a right to be heard, you really aren’t for free expression. But, it’s nice to see you found it in you to call out Big Tech here. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 22, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You know it’s not a mistake, David. Wake up and smell the coffee! If you and your #NeverTrump allies don’t get off your collective asses, we won’t have a country left for you to save. — David Ross (@djross95) February 22, 2021

But they’re a private corporation, David. This is just like the Parler deplatform, YouTube demonitizing, and Twitter bans. Why is this now unacceptable? — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) February 22, 2021

Because it’s his friend!

Psst… look in the mirror — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 22, 2021

Sadly, he is.

Cancel culture does, in fact, exist. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 22, 2021

But he only cares when it’s someone he supports who is getting canceled.

Classy.

***

