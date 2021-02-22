https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/22/those-are-the-only-2-options-left-adam-corolla-triggers-then-owns-la-teachers-union-in-short-and-painful-back-and-forth/

Adam Carolla got a little too honest about the LA Teacher’s Union.

Ok, so we think this is perfect, hilarious, and absolutely hits the nail on the head …

Boom.

What he said.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Ding ding ding.

Nailed it.

You get the picture.

Welp, Adam’s tweet so enraged and triggered the LA Teacher’s Union that they took the time to build a cute little hate-meme of him:

And he owned them.

Bigly.

Stick that in your union pipe and smoke it.

RIGHT?!

All the popcorn.

Why not both?

Ouch.

Agreed, but let’s not pretend it would take a whole lot to write something funnier than Kimmel … he hasn’t been funny since he left ‘The Man Show’.

***

Related:

‘Sick’: DAMNING thread exposes the absolute DISASTER Biden’s admin was in handling deadly Texas storm (with receipts!)

Can’t MAKE this crap up! Media VERY concerned people are too free to speak on Clubhouse without big tech monitoring them

‘Lady, it’s 65 degrees outside’: AOC’s big Texas photo-op isn’t going quite as she planned and LOL

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...