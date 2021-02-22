https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/22/those-are-the-only-2-options-left-adam-corolla-triggers-then-owns-la-teachers-union-in-short-and-painful-back-and-forth/

Adam Carolla got a little too honest about the LA Teacher’s Union.

Ok, so we think this is perfect, hilarious, and absolutely hits the nail on the head …

LA teachers either don’t want to go back to work or are cowards. Those are the only two options left — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) February 20, 2021

Welp, Adam’s tweet so enraged and triggered the LA Teacher’s Union that they took the time to build a cute little hate-meme of him:

Who is the coward, the teachers who dare confront government officials and powerful business to fight for the health of their students and families, or you who sit safely in your La Cañada mansion criticizing what apparently you don’t even understand: Teachers ARE working pic.twitter.com/tUMO4vvL3h — United Teachers Los Angeles (@UTLAnow) February 20, 2021

And he owned them.

That’s untrue. I called them cowards from my mansion Malibu. https://t.co/EqXI4nTRcC — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) February 21, 2021

They’re not cowards, they’re frauds. — Suzy McCarley (@SuzyMcCarley) February 22, 2021

Owned — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 22, 2021

I’m a teacher. Adam is correct. — John Crowe (@Goyzionist) February 22, 2021

The man, the myth, THE LEGEND — Ryan Robbins (@robbins962) February 22, 2021

This is funnier than anything @jimmykimmel has said in a decade — Mark Serra (@krameryesrod) February 22, 2021

Agreed, but let’s not pretend it would take a whole lot to write something funnier than Kimmel … he hasn’t been funny since he left ‘The Man Show’.

