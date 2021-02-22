https://www.oann.com/top-25-roundup-kentucky-pummels-no-19-tennessee/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=top-25-roundup-kentucky-pummels-no-19-tennessee



An early run gave Kentucky a big lead and the visitors rolled to a 70-55 victory over No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon at Knoxville, Tenn.

The Wildcats got their third straight win and first win over a Top 25 opponent this season after five previous losses. A 15-0 run by Kentucky, highlighted by a Jacob Toppin dunk off an inbound pass, gave the Wildcats a 23-10 lead with 10:14 to play in the opening half.

Isaiah Jackson led Kentucky with 16 points for the game, and Davion Mintz scored all 15 of his points in the first half for Kentucky (8-13, 7-7 in SEC), which got a team-high 14 rebounds from Keion Brooks Jr.

Victor Bailey Jr. led Tennessee (15-6, 8-6) with 18 points and Keon Johnson added 15. The Volunteers shot 18-for-56 (32.1 percent) from the field for the game.

No. 1 Gonzaga 106, San Diego 69

Drew Timme scored 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting and collected eight rebounds as top-ranked Bulldogs rolled to the easy victory over visiting San Diego in West Coast Conference game at Spokane, Wash.

Jalen Suggs contributed 17 points and seven rebounds as the Bulldogs (22-0, 13-0 WCC) won their 26th straight game dating back to last season. Gonzaga has won 19 consecutive games by double digits and has scored 100 or more points five times.

Corey Kispert recorded 16 points and Andrew Nembhard added 12 as Gonzaga posted its 49th straight home victory.

No. 5 Illinois 94, Minnesota 63

Ayo Dosunmu recorded his second career triple-double, collecting 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, to lead the Illini in a rout over the Golden Gophers at Minneapolis.

Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points and Trent Frazier had 15 points and six steals for Illinois (16-5, 12-3 Big Ten), which won its seventh straight game.

Illinois shot 56.1 percent from the field (37 of 66) and outrebounded the Golden Gophers 37-27. Jamal Mashburn scored 16 points and Marcus Carr and Brandon Johnson each scored 12 points in defeat for Minnesota (13-10, 6-10), which has lost three in a row and six of its last eight.

Duke 66, No. 7 Virginia 65

The Blue Devils held the Cavaliers scoreless for the final three minutes and pulled out the Atlantic Coast Conference victory at in Durham, N.C.

Matthew Hurt scored 22 points for the Blue Devils, Jeremy Roach had 12 points and Jaemyn Brakefield added 11 points as the Blue Devils (10-8, 8-6 ACC) won their third game in a row. Duke’s DJ Steward missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 10 seconds to play, but Virginia’s Kihei Clark was off the mark on a potential winning 3-point shot.

Virginia (15-5, 11-3), which had been alone in first place in the ACC, lost for the second time this week on the road, also falling to No. 16 Florida State. Jay Huff’s 20 points, Sam Hauser’s 19 points and Clark’s 15 points paced Virginia.

No. 8 Alabama 82, Vanderbilt 78

The Crimson Tide struggled to find separation, but thanks to a season-high 27 points from Jaden Shackelford, they eked out the victory over the visiting Commodores in Southeastern Conference play at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jahvon Quinerly and Alex Reese chipped in with 15 and 10 points, respectively, for the Crimson Tide (18-5, 13-1 SEC) on Alabama’s Senior Day.

Scotty Pippen Jr. had 24 points and four assists for Vanderbilt (6-12, 2-10), while Dylan Disu had his second straight double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

No. 9 Oklahoma 66, Iowa State 56

Austin Reaves scored 20 points while Umoja Gibson and De’Vion Harmon each had 10 to lift the Sooners past the Cyclones at Ames, Iowa, marking Oklahoma’s first victory at Hilton Coliseum since 2011.

It was a rollercoaster of a game for Oklahoma, who built a big lead early, let it slip away early in the second half and then once again took command. It was just the second game in 15 days for the Sooners (14-5, 9-4 Big 12). Oklahoma’s midweek games each of the last two weeks were postponed — home games against Baylor and Texas.

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones (2-16, 0-13) with 14 points while Jalen Coleman-Lands added 13 and Solomon Young 12. Young was 6 of 9 from the field.

No. 10 Villanova 68, UConn 60

Collin Gillespie scored 20 points, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 17 points and 11 rebounds and the Wildcats pulled away from the visiting Huskies in a Big East game.

Justin Moore and Jermaine Samuels contributed 11 points apiece for the Wildcats (14-3, 9-2 Big East).

James Bouknight led UConn (10-6, 7-6) with 21 points and 10 rebounds while R.J. Cole added 10 points, Tyrese Martin had nine points and 11 rebounds and Isaiah Whaley chipped in with four blocked shots.

No. 13 West Virginia 84, No. 12 Texas 82

Miles McBride scored 17 points and Sean McNeil added 16 as the Mountaineers held on to beat the Longhorns in a crucial Big 12 Conference game at Austin, Texas.

The Mountaineers trailed by 19 points early in the second half but roared back to take a 78-76 lead. The Longhorns’ Andrew Jones missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds to play. After the ball bounced out of bounds and a pair of timeouts, Texas’ Jericho Sims had his attempted layup tipped at the buzzer.

Derek Culver, Taz Sherman and Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 14 points each for West Virginia (15-6, 8-4 Big 12). Courtney Ramey made seven 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 28 points before fouling out with 2:27 to play. Matt Coleman III had 20 points and Sims scored 14 for the Longhorns (13-6, 7-5).

No. 23 Kansas 67, No. 15 Texas Tech 61

David McCormack scored in double figures for the eighth time in the past nine games, recording 17 points as the Jayhawks downed the Red Raiders at Lawrence, Kan.

McCormack made his first seven attempts from the field, finished 7-for-10, and added eight rebounds as Kansas (17-7, 11-5 Big 12) won its fifth straight game while beginning a closing stretch of three games in a row against ranked Big 12 opponents.

Texas Tech (14-7, 6-6), playing its first game since Feb. 9 following three consecutive postponements, saw Marcus Santos-Silva and Kevin McCullar score 12 points each and added eight and seven rebounds, respectively.

No. 16 Florida State 79, Pittsburgh 72

Playing only their fourth road contest of the season did not faze the Seminoles as they knocked off the host Panthers.

RaiQuan Gray paced another balanced scoring effort from the Seminoles with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Florida State (13-3, 9-2 ACC) improved to 2-2 on the road and three of their final four scheduled regular-season games will take place away from Tallahassee.

Justin Champagnie led the Panthers with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Xavier Johnson finished with 15 points. Pitt (9-9, 5-8), which played without second-leading scorer and rebounder Au’Diese Toney (concussion), lost its fourth consecutive game and seventh in its past eight.

Arizona 81, No. 17 Southern California 72

James Akinjo scored 20 points while Azuolas Tubelis and Jordan Brown posted double-doubles as the Wildcats ended the Trojans’ seven-game winning streak with a win at Los Angeles.

Tubelis, who reached double-double status with 4:38 to go in the first half, finished with 16 points and a career-best 15 rebounds. Brown came off the bench to add 19 points and 13 rebounds for Arizona (15-8, 9-8 Pac-12).

Those two post players more than offset USC freshman star big man Evan Mobley, who scored a team-high 23 points. He scored 19 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for USC (18-4, 12-3), which entered the day with a one-game lead in the Pac-12.

No. 20 Missouri 93, South Carolina 78

Jeremiah Tilmon returned to action with 17 points as the Tigers defeated the host Gamecocks at Columbia, S.C.

Missouri (14-6, 7-6 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak and gave coach Cuonzo Martin his 250th career victory. Tilmon came off the bench to shoot 5-for-5 from the floor and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line after missing two games due to a death in his family.

AJ Lawson scored 22 points and Keyshawn Bryant 15 for the Gamecocks (5-11, 3-9), who absorbed their fifth consecutive defeat.

No. 25 San Diego State 75, Fresno State 57

Jordan Schakel and Terrell Gomez combined to make all seven of their 3-point attempts and the Aztecs extended their winning streak to eight games by beating the host Bulldogs in the Mountain West Conference matchup.

Schakel scored 14 points on 4-of-4 shooting from 3-point range, and Gomez made all three of his 3-point tries, while scoring 13 points for San Diego State (17-4, 11-3 Mountain West). Matt Mitchell, who entered leading San Diego State in scoring 15.2 points per game, added 13 with three steals.

Deon Stroud scored 17 points and Orlando Robinson finished with 16 points to lead Fresno State (9-9, 7-9), which was held below 60 points for the seventh time this season, and fifth time since Jan. 15.

