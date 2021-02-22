https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/transgender-oathkeeper-is-trying-to-blame-trump/
About The Author
Related Posts
Mississippi bill would defund schools that teach 1619 project…
January 30, 2021
Sniffy wants to send a mask to everyone in America…
February 4, 2021
Meet Biden’s pick for Defense Secretary…
January 20, 2021
Neera Tanden deletes thousands of tweets… Ted Cruz was the target…
February 10, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy