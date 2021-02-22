https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/02/22/trump-destroys-the-supreme-court-for-refusing-to-stop-the-continuation-of-the-greatest-political-witch-hunt-n1427448

President Trump slammed the Supreme Court on Monday following the news that they declined to prevent the turning over of his tax records to New York prosecutors.

“This investigation is a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country, whether it was the never ending $32 million Mueller hoax, which already investigated everything that could possibly be investigated, ‘Russia Russia Russia,’ where there was a finding of ‘No Collusion,’ or two ridiculous ‘Crazy Nancy’ inspired impeachment attempts where I was found NOT GUILTY. It just never ends!” Trump said in a statement received by PJ Media.

“So now, for more than two years, New York City has been looking at almost every transaction I’ve ever done, including seeking tax returns which were done by among the biggest and most prestigious law and accounting firms in the U.S.,” Trump continued. “The Tea Party was treated far better by the IRS than Donald Trump.”

Since 2019, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been seeking more than eight years of Trump’s personal and business tax records over media allegations of “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.”

Trump said that the Supreme Court “never should have let this ‘fishing expedition’ happen, but they did.”

“This is something which has never happened to a President before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and State, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo.”

Trump then decried “the new phenomenon of ‘headhunting’ prosecutors and AGs—who try to take down their political opponents using the law as a weapon” for being “a threat to the very foundation of our liberty.”

“That’s what is done in third world countries,” Trump said. “Even worse are those who run for prosecutorial or attorney general offices in far-left states and jurisdictions pledging to take out a political opponent. That’s fascism, not justice—and that is exactly what they are trying to do with respect to me, except that the people of our Country won’t stand for it.”

