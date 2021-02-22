https://noqreport.com/2021/02/22/trump-is-still-president-silly/

It’s likely you haven’t met any of them, but apparently there is a small group of American citizens that actually believe the ludicrous conspiracy theory that Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President of the United States. The majority of cases seem to be in children who have been watching too much TikTok, though CNN overdose, COVID-related Stockholm Syndrome, and brain eating amoebae have also been speculated to cause the condition. The psychosis does seem to be getting rarer, but there were two more particularly sad cases recently diagnosed at a Kamala Harris homecoming event last week.

Of course, as with COVID, those of us with healthy brains and a firm grasp on reality have nothing to worry about. Donald Trump is still the president. We know this in the same way that the crowd knows changing the scoreboard after the conclusion of the ball game in no way affects what actually happened in the contest. In the real world, by the will of the actual citizens, Trump is the rightfully elected leader of the United States. No amount of censorship, no number of phony impeachments, and not even a military takeover and occupation of Washington DC can change that.

Still, while Trump indeed remains President in the hearts and minds of American citizens, the political landscape has undergone a bizarre tectonic shift. Our two-party system of Republicans and Democrats has morphed into a system in which the two groups are much more easily characterized as the party of Good and the party of Evil. In today’s America, you now have the choice to vote for the party that would defend your rights, or the one that would defend your riots. You may choose the party of common sense, or the party of common censorship.

As President Trump prepares to make his State of the Union address later this week in Palm Beach, the DNC has been hard at work on their innovative 2022 campaign slogan “Make Masks and Lockdowns Great Again!”, which is certain to excite their evil base of debased and vile supporters. Trump is again expected to confirm his party’s unabashed prejudice against people with black hearts, while reinvigorating support for the Bill of Rights. Meanwhile, pro-propaganda, anti-Christ Dems will unveil their latest legislative masterpiece, the Bill of Wrongs. Trump will present Americans with a practical, assessment and a proactive plan for our future, and, though it will be censored from every digital platform known to man, it will be received loud and clear, and applauded by millions. MSNBC will simultaneously run a prime time spot of Joe Biden wandering in circles on the white house lawn.

It is important to remember that Trump isn’t President in only a symbolic sense, but that he is also the leader of America in practice. We must urge him to continue to fulfill that role, to remain active in our politics, and we are obligated to live our own lives accordingly, ignoring altogether the illegitimate alternative criminal confederation in Washington. We have on choice but to look to Trump for direction, or spend our lives viciously circling back to a sadistic group of misfits in search of our lost country.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

