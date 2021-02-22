https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-is-the-republican-party-both-now-and-in-the-future-jason-miller_3705924.html

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, said Sunday that Trump is fully committed to the Republican Party and will work to have it retake the House and Senate in 2022, adding that Trump embodies both the present and future of the GOP.

Miller made the remarks in an interview on Australia’s Sky News on Sunday, in which he dispelled rumors that Trump would launch his own MAGA party and reiterated the former president’s commitment to the GOP.

“The Republican Party is now torn in terms of whether to have Donald Trump in its future. Is Donald Trump committed to the Republican Party?” asked host Sharri Markson, in the context of a rift in the GOP between those who want Trump to play a major role in the party’s future and those that want to purge him from its identity.

Miller confirmed that Trump is “absolutely” committed to the GOP and that he has his sights set on helping it win back majorities in both the House and Senate. He added that not only does Trump see his political future as part of the GOP, but Trump “is the Republican Party.”

“What a lot of folks are starting to realize here in the States is that President Trump really is the Republican Party,” Miller said, adding, “He not only is the current aspect of the party, he’s the future of the party.”

Jason Miller, adviser to former President Donald Trump, carries a witness list to the Senate Chamber during the fifth day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 13, 2021. (Greg Nash – Pool/Getty Images)

Miller’s remarks come as some prominent Republicans are calling on the GOP to firewall Trump.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday said it would hurt the GOP if its members “let him define us.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, in a Feb. 19 interview with Katie Couric, former host at CNN, CBS, and NBC, said that the Republican Party is at “the beginning of what is going to be a long and, you know, difficult battle for the soul of the Republican Party.”

Hogan argued that “unless we can return to some sanity,” it would be difficult for the Republicans to win majorities in the House and Senate or retake the White House.

“There are a number of us who are trying to return to a more traditional, commonsense, conservative party, a more Reaganesque bigger-tent party that can appeal to, with a positive message… that we can try to work with the Democrats on. But there’s a whole lot of others who are wanting to take us down this path that has no chance of success,” Hogan said, arguing that a GOP that embodied Trumpism would lack the broad appeal needed to win general elections.

“Is the Republican Party now, squarely, the party of Donald Trump?” Couric asked.

“I think it has been and, I think, it perhaps still is, but I think his influence is slowly beginning to diminish,” Hogan replied.

Recent polls show that Trump’s grip on the GOP remains strong. A Quinnipiac University poll showed that three-quarters of Republicans want Trump to play a prominent role in the GOP. Meanwhile, a Suffolk University-USA Today poll found that nearly half of Republicans said they would abandon the party and join a new party if Trump was its leader.

“We feel like Republicans don’t fight enough for us, and we all see Donald Trump fighting for us as hard as he can, every single day,” a Republican and small-business owner from Milwaukee told the newspaper. “But then you have establishment Republicans who just agree with establishment Democrats and everything, and they don’t ever push back.”

In what would be his first public appearance since leaving office, Trump plans to deliver a speech at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which will take place in Orlando, Florida, from Feb. 25-28.

Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller said that the former president will lay out an optimistic vision for America and focus on standing up to China, reviving U.S. manufacturing, dismantling the monopoly of Big Tech, reopening schools, and securing the border.

Trump is also “probably” interested in running for office in 2024, according to his daughter-in-law and former senior adviser Lara Trump.

