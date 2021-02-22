https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/trump-slams-scotus-giving-green-light-investigations-tax-returns/

President Trump slammed the Supreme Court’s decision to give the green light to endless investigations into his tax returns.

The US Supreme Court ruled Monday that President Trump’s taxes can be turned over to New York City District Attorney Cy Vance so he can conjure up some charges against the former president.

“The Supreme Court never should have let this ‘fishing expedition’ happen, but they did,” the statement said. “This is something which has never happened to a President before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and State, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo.”

Read Trump’s full statement:

