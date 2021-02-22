https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/trump-uncorks-tax-probe-part-greatest-political-witch-hunt-history/

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said a years-long tax investigation by a Democratic district attorney is “a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our country.”

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance can issue a subpoena to obtain Trump’s tax records from the accounting firm that processed and filed them.

Trump’s legal team contends the request is overly broad and was issued in bad faith.

The court, however, said Vance could demand records from the Mazars accounting firm dating from January 2011 to August 2019. The firm said it could not comment on the issue.

Trump likened the move to other battles waged by Democrats against him.

He cited the “never ending $32 million Mueller hoax,” which “already investigated everything that could possibly be investigated,” and “two ridiculous ‘Crazy Nancy’ inspired impeachment attempts where I was found NOT GUILTY.”

“For more than two years, New York City has been looking at almost every transaction I’ve every done, including seeking tax returns which were done by among the biggest and most prestigious law and accounting firms in the U.S.,” Trump said in a statement.

“The Supreme Court never should have let this ‘fishing expedition’ happen, but they did. This is something which has never happened to a president before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and state, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo.”

Trump said that “headhunting” prosecutors, “who try to take down their political opponents using the law as a weapon,” are a “threat to the very foundation of our liberty.”

He called it “fascism” when people “run for prosecutorial or attorney general offices in far-left states and jurisdictions pledging to take out a political opponent.”

Trump said he would fight on.

“We will win!”

It’s the second time the case has been before the Supreme Court. In July, the court, in a 7-2 vote, rejected Trump’s broad claims of immunity as president, insisting he should be treated as an ordinary citizen. The justices sent the case back to the lower court to allow Trump to focus his argument. A federal appeals court ruled in October that “there is nothing to suggest that these are anything but run-of-the-mill documents typically relevant to a grand jury investigation into possible financial or corporate misconduct.”

Trump’s personal lawyers returned to the Supreme Court, arguing

the subpoena “is geographically sprawling, temporally expansive, and topically unlimited –all attributes that raise suspicions of an unlawful fishing expedition.”

Attorney William Consovoy argued that even “if disclosure is confined to the grand jury and prosecutors, once the documents are surrendered,” confidentially “will be lost for all time.”

