United Airlines is investigating who from the company leaked Sen. Ted Cruz’s flight information last week after political fallout over his trip to Cancun, Mexico, while millions of Texans were without electricity and water during record subzero temperatures.

As the media-led controversy of Cruz’s vacation unfurled last week, some reporters, after obtaining the information from someone at United Airlines, shared pictures of the senator’s flight number, arrival time, and even the fact that he was on the upgrade list for a new seat on the plane.

“And just like that, Ted (Rafael) Cruz seems to be on his way back to Texas,” editor of Thrifty Traveler Kyle Potter shared on Thursday. “‘CRU, R.’ is on the upgrade list on this afternoon’s flight from Cancun to Houston. He was on the list on yesterday afternoon’s flight down to Cancun, too.”

Another reporter testified on Twitter that he was in contact with a “source at United Airlines” who informed him that Cruz rearranged his travel plans to return to the United States earlier than expected.

“Spoke to a source at United Airlines, Senator Ted Cruz rebooked his flight back to Houston from Cancun for this afternoon at around 6 a.m. today (Thursday). He was originally scheduled to return on Saturday,” Edward Russell of Skift wrote.

Reports of the investigation by United into who shared the information suggest that releasing sensitive data is a fireable offense. The airline confirmed this to The Federalist after a request for comment but did not answer any questions about the duration of the investigation or possible penalties for whoever is responsible.

“It’s against United’s policies to share personal information about our customers and we are investigating this incident,” a spokesperson told The Federalist.

This most recent leak follows an alarming trend in individuals and companies agreeing to surrender personal information, specifically of Republicans, for the sake of making a political statement. Shortly after the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Bank of America granted law enforcement access to financial data from more than 200 customers who made debit and credit card purchases in the Washington, D.C., area days before the incident. As of Feb. 6, only one of the people whose data was shared with the feds was actually interviewed.

