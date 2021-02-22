https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/22/unreal-dr-anthony-fauci-really-cant-say-whether-or-not-fully-vaccinated-grandparents-can-safely-spend-time-with-their-grandkids-video/

Gee. We can’t for the life of us figure out why Dr. Anthony Fauci’s credibility keeps getting called into question. When it comes to COVID19 and public health, he’s been nothing if not consistent … on shifting the goalposts.

Here he is doing it again:

Fauci won’t say that grandparents who have been fully vaccinated against Covid can now spend time with their family; “recommendations will come out to guide us in a more precise way.” pic.twitter.com/Y88D7hjbrc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2021

Come on, man.

It almost seems he’s making things up as he goes along. — John McGowan (@JohnMcG11663430) February 22, 2021

Go easy on him. He didn’t have a chance to spin the Fauci wheel of science during the middle of the interview. pic.twitter.com/GOnCT55wLP — The Good Sheppard (@rbs_1969) February 21, 2021

If Dr. Fauci doesn’t want grandparents to see their grandkids, he needs to just come out and say it. If he doesn’t want people to ever feel some semblance of normalcy and be able to go back to living their lives even after getting vaccinated, he needs to just come out and say it.

Never a straight answer! — Barbara Ferrante (@BarbaraFerrant5) February 21, 2021

Enough with the song-and-dance routine.

Ridiculous — Michael Bruner (@MichaelBruner) February 21, 2021

