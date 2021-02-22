https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/22/unreal-dr-anthony-fauci-really-cant-say-whether-or-not-fully-vaccinated-grandparents-can-safely-spend-time-with-their-grandkids-video/

Gee. We can’t for the life of us figure out why Dr. Anthony Fauci’s credibility keeps getting called into question. When it comes to COVID19 and public health, he’s been nothing if not consistent … on shifting the goalposts.

Here he is doing it again:

Come on, man.

If Dr. Fauci doesn’t want grandparents to see their grandkids, he needs to just come out and say it. If he doesn’t want people to ever feel some semblance of normalcy and be able to go back to living their lives even after getting vaccinated, he needs to just come out and say it.

Enough with the song-and-dance routine.

***

Related:

Dr. Fauci: Americans may still need to wear masks in 2022

‘Nailed it’: Ben Shapiro explains why he’s no longer willing to give Dr. Anthony Fauci ‘the benefit of the doubt’

‘The hell is the point of the vaccine, then?’ Apparently now Science™ says getting COVID19 vaccine doesn’t mean you can ‘get back to normal’

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...