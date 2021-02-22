https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-sanctions-2-burmese-generals-over-violence-against-protesters-treasury-department_3707040.html

WASHINGTON—The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on two members of Burma’s military junta over the country’s Feb. 1 coup.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said the move took aim at Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun and General Maung Maung Kyaw.

“The military must reverse its actions and urgently restore the democratically elected government in Burma, or the Treasury Department will not hesitate to take further action,” the department said in a statement.

Police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest in Mandalay, Burma, on Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo)

“The United States will continue to work with partners throughout the region and the world to press the Burmese military and police to cease all violence against peaceful protestors, to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law in Burma, to urge for the immediate release of political prisoners, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and to promote accountability for those responsible for attempting to reverse Burma’s progress toward democracy.”

The move freezes any U.S. assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

