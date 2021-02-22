https://hannity.com/media-room/vicious-in-ny-schumer-mocks-tx-for-ignoring-climate-change-says-they-should-learn-a-lesson/

DEEP FREEZE, TX: 4.3 Million Lose Power, Nearly Half of Lone Star State’s Wind Turbines ‘Frozen’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.16.21

Frigid temperatures in typically moderate Texas knocked out power for more than 4.3 million residents this week; keeping countless locals locked up in their homes as roads remain closed across the Lone Star State.

Seriously. That’s the dirty little secret as to why power is out while it’s 0° or lower in North Texas right now. Frozen wind turbines..@GregAbbott_TX.https://t.co/lDZjRStJER https://t.co/ceLL8RavMt — Keith Malinak (last fan standing) (@KeithMalinak) February 15, 2021

up to 4.3 million https://t.co/QoWQltGcMz — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) February 16, 2021

Texas closing in on FLA and Irma now

4.33 million total in Irma was 7.5 million, So this winter event now the 2cnd greatest weather hit to US electricity on record — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) February 16, 2021

Over 5.1 million electric customers are without power across the USA. With 4.3 million out in #Texas, as severe winter storms continue to cause significant impacts to the electric grid. Check out https://t.co/8cAFt3zGJe for #PowerOutage information! [2021-02-15 8:40PM EST] pic.twitter.com/x2LXUaTgKz — PowerOutage.us (@PowerOutage_us) February 16, 2021

#BREAKING: @ERCOT_ISO, the power grid operator in Texas, says about half of the wind turbine capacity (25,000-megawatts) in West Texas is not generating b/c of winter weather. “As of this morning about half of the wind capacity was iced out,” said Dan Woodfin, ERCOT.#txwx — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) February 14, 2021

The 4.3 million total is more than Hurricanes Harvey, Laura, Katrina, and Sandy COMBINED as first responders struggle to reach vulnerable citizens.

