Video: Facts Matter (Feb. 22): YouTube Takes Down New Trump Interview

YouTube took down a newly recorded interview with former President Donald Trump, claiming it went against their “community guidelines.”

In Massachusetts, an employee at Smith College published an open letter, where she exposed the school’s racism towards white people. Meanwhile, in Montana, lawmakers are working to get Antifa designated as a domestic terror organization.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

