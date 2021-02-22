http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/I21VRlmCRHE/

Food delivery driver Chelsea Timmons was dropping off her final order Sunday when road conditions in Texas took a turn for the worse.

“Timmons was west of downtown Austin and planned to head home to Houston after dropping off groceries for Nina Richardson and Doug Condon,” WGN 9 reported Thursday.

When she arrived at the home, Timmons noticed the driveway was on an incline, so she tapped her brakes going downhill but her vehicle did not stop until it hit a bush in a flower bed.

“I was just grateful that my car did not hit the house,” said Timmons, who then unloaded the grocery order and told the couple what happened.

They tried everything to build traction, but the car would not move. Timmons also called AAA, but every tow truck was performing emergency services.

When the couple looked out their window and realized AAA had not come, they offered Timmons a place to stay.

“At some point we realized that we’re probably gonna have a houseguest for a few days, which was fine,” Condon recalled.

Five days later, she was still taking shelter with the kind and hospitable couple.

“That was definitely not how I expected my Valentine’s Day to go,” Timmons said, laughing. “We had a great dinner and I sat, I was warm, I was fed and it was just amazing and I thought it was just going to be for one night, but here I am, day five.”

The couple’s dogs even made her feel at home by sitting on her bed and snuggling with her.

“She just became kind of part of the family pretty quickly,” Richardson commented.

“We would hope that if our daughters were in a situation similar to Chelsea, that there would be someone that would treat them like we treated Chelsea. I don’t think we ever thought twice about it,” Condon said.

Timmons made it back home to Houston on Friday once the storm cleared and expressed her thanks to the couple.

“They just opened their doors, opened their home and said, ‘Come in and relax,’” she explained, adding, “I’m just so grateful for them and so glad that this is where I ended up out of all the driveways in the world.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

