https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/radio-show-kathryn-limbaugh-widow/2021/02/22/id/1011089

A virtual tribute to Rush Limbaugh will be held “in the near future” for the late radio show host’s fans, according to his widow.

Kathryn Limbaugh appeared on air Monday for a special edition of “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” and announced news about a virtual memorial service, per the Washington Examiner.

Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 70.

Monday’s show focused on Kathryn Limbaugh discussing Rush’s life. Listeners called in to reflect and ask questions of about her husband.

“It’s been a very difficult time, as it probably has been for everyone who has listened all these years, but we know that Rush is in a good place – he’s in heaven,” Kathryn Limbaugh told listeners. “But it has been a very difficult time.”

Kathryn Limbaugh cited COVID-19 as reason more in-person tributes to her husband cannot be planned. She said a virtual memorial service, in which her late husband’s fans could participate, will take place soon.

“We are in the initial stages of planning a celebration of life that will be able to be viewed by all of the audience and friends and extended family at some point in the near future,” she said. “We don’t have an exact date just yet; we’re working on some of the logistics.”

Callers expressed sadness about the death of the radio icon, who was a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump.

“He wasn’t a politician, he was us; he made us feel like he was us, and now we’re lost – now, we don’t have that voice anymore,” one emotional listener from Nevada said. “His words were heard, and they were felt, and they’re going to be felt forever.”

Trump, who presented Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the 2020 State of the Union address, called Wednesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports” on Newsmax TV.

“We lost a great one today,” Trump said. “Rush was just a unique character, and a great friend to all of us. So, we lost a really great gentlemen today.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

