Uh-oh … the walls are closing in!

At least according to NBC News:

NBC’s Pete Williams: The New York grand jury will see Trump’s tax returns “almost immediately.” “This is the end of the road for the President.” @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 22, 2021

This time it’s for real.

We can feel it in our bones.

I feel like I’ve heard “this is the end of the road for the president” too many times https://t.co/h3EI8q1m2C — Jordan (@theonlyjordan__) February 22, 2021

No, you can never hear it too many times.

“This is the end of the road for the President.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/J90Hpf90yf — Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 22, 2021

Finally, the president will face the music!

You mean former president. https://t.co/W9Yoo3vKOL — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 22, 2021

Lol he isn’t president anymore https://t.co/1VOJXfg7Uo — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) February 22, 2021

Wait … he isn’t?!

And we thought the media were hung up on Obama. Geez. They’re legitimately addicted to Donald Trump.

Can you imagine if Trump starts campaigning for 2024 and then actually wins? That’s eight more years of constantly hearing about Trump. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 22, 2021

