Joe Biden read a speech today to the Virtual Munich Security Conference. He slipped and slurred his way through it till he finally used the N-word. What a disgrace.
Biden was only 15 minutes into reading his speech when he slipped up and said at the 15:33 mark (below):
…I’m either to hear, I’m eager to hear. (pause) Ni$$er to hear, next from my good friends, and outstanding leaders, sanser(??) Merkel about her thoughts on the way forward together…
Even closed-captioning caught Biden’s slip up:
What a train wreck. If you’re going to steal an election at least get someone who can read and talk in an understandable manner.