Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Spencer Jones reportedly suffered a severe eye injury during a barroom brawl last week, and the scrap was caught on video.

The video does not show how the fight started as the footage picks up after the yelling had begun. Though it does show that Jones was attacked first before he began to defend himself, TMZ reported.

Spencer, who is wearing a dark brown jacket in the video, seems to be warning off a fellow in a light-colored coat when the man suddenly takes a few swings connecting with the Sooners player’s face.

Spencer’s opponent then takes him to the ground while getting in several more shots before the player finally throws a few blows of his own in reply.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Campus Corner bar over the Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day weekend, and Jones’ lawyer says that the player nearly lost his eye in the attack.

Attorney Woodrow “Woody” Glass told the OUDaily noted that Jones underwent a four-hour, outpatient operation to rebuild his left orbital socket after the bar fight.

“Dr. Brooks came out of that surgery saying he’s extraordinarily lucky at this point, that he’s lucky he didn’t lose the eye altogether,” Glass told the paper. “And so he was able to do some things surgically to rebuild that orbital socket and thinks everything is eventually going to come back to normal, but it’s going to take a while for him to fully recover.”

The Norman Police Department has reportedly launched a criminal investigation into the fight, but no arrests have been made thus far.

