https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/22/we-have-to-take-a-stand-right-leaning-teachers-thread-throwing-down-on-the-mob-coming-to-cancel-him-is-an-epic-must-read/

We have been writing SO MUCH about the evil-incarnate aka teacher’s unions we thought we’d share a thread from a teacher who DARED be a conservative in any way, shape, or form so the mob is trying to come for him.

And he ain’t having any of it.

This is a great thread:

Twitter friends, It appears that cancel culture is now knocking on my door. In advance of a school newspaper article, I wanted to share my thoughts here in a way that they would be unfiltered. THREAD — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 21, 2021

Keep going.

Even if you don’t know me by name, you may know that I am a fulltime mathematics professor and also a baseball coach. You also know that I am a passionate advocate of reason, individualism, and laissez-faire capitalism. — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 21, 2021

Reason?!

Individualism?!

We’ve been informed by our betters that these are now bad things.

*all the eye rolls*

This makes me somewhat of an outlier in academia. The reason why I kept this account and use nothing under my name is because it kept me semi-anonymous. And I always made sure to keep politics out of my classroom and dugout. — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 21, 2021

Unlike other teachers who are more than happy to share BLM videos in their classrooms and complain about Trump openly.

But we digress.

Well it seems someone from outside the University has made the connection and circulated screenshots of tweets among students that he/she claims are of a racially biased nature. — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 21, 2021

Careful not to misgender them.

*and another eye-roll*

These here were brought to my attention (including one retweet of someone else); it includes additional commentary added at the bottom, presumably by the person trying to ruin me: pic.twitter.com/Ahd0aDXEPm — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 21, 2021

People have too much free time on their hands.

And too little brains in their heads.

Of course, those conclusions are silly, my policy stances do not show racial bias, but the opposite. Many other recent tweets of mine were deliberately ignored by this person who wanted to establish a false narrative, because that narrative would have been thoroughly discredited pic.twitter.com/vRZ7IaKE36 — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 21, 2021

Narrative doesn’t care about reality.

Here is user name “karl marx” (u can’t make this up!) bringing them to the U’s attention. This is now something w/ which I have to deal even though these are opinions as a private American citizen. A review of my writings do not show anything but respect for people of all races pic.twitter.com/0vwTDTnJpU — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 21, 2021

Karl Marx coming after a teacher who cherishes individualism.

No, you can’t make this up.

In fact, opposition to racism is *inherent* in being a principled individualist. — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 21, 2021

DING DING DING.

The largest minority IS the individual.

I also have a well-documented employment record, in form of stellar performance reviews & student evals that show nothing but respect for all students and care for their well-being. Therefore, I am confident that a full and fair review will ultimately put this to rest. — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 21, 2021

Damn straight.

Cancel culture is very real and very sad. It creates an environment where the free expression of ideas is stifled and many people are afraid to be themselves. And it is often fueled by people motivated by vengeance if not retribution. They do it simply because they can. — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 21, 2021

We are officially in one of the dumbest and weakest times in the history of this country.

Go back and look at the commentary added to my tweets. Does that really look like someone who is genuinely hurt by my words? Instead, it seems to show someone gleefully celebrating what they think will be another cancellation. pic.twitter.com/GxXupKEgv3 — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 21, 2021

Looks like someone writing with their head stuck up their backside.

Now to anyone who is genuinely hurt or confused by these tweets of mine, I would simply say: let me explain why you shouldn’t be. I can do that. And I would also point out why they are regretfully being used by someone with ulterior and malicious motives. — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 21, 2021

Whoa. A real conversation? A real learning experience?

A DIALOGUE?!

Unheard of in 2021.

This is why I intend to fight this. This is why I leave the account public and keep up these tweets. We have to take a stand against this awful and destructive trend in American life, where many people with non-leftist political beliefs are made to live in fear. — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 21, 2021

We have to take a stand.

Hell yeah.

In closing, read my op-ed. All my writings are consistent w/ it: REASON: reject contradictions INDIVIDUALISM: Judge a person by their character, not immutable physical traits CAPITALISM: equality before law, leave people free to pursue their dreamshttps://t.co/ZnL4jJdbnf — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 21, 2021

Seriously, go read it.

And here is an op-ed about reparations by the aforementioned late Dr. Walter E. Williams, written while Full Professor of Economics at George Mason. Those of us who fight for liberty miss him every day. I will keep you posted. Thank you for reading. https://t.co/yChdpRXDVf — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 21, 2021

Ok, this guy is one helluva teacher.

Seriously.

No wonder they are trying to shut him down, God knows we can’t have teachers encouraging our young people to think for themselves and know real history.

***

