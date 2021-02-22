https://noqreport.com/2021/02/22/we-looked-at-dinesh-dsouzas-proposal-for-virtual-college-to-fight-leftist-indoctrination-it-checks-out/

It’s no secret that colleges and universities in the United States are progressive indoctrination centers. Conservative parents take a risk every time they send their children to college knowing that the vast majority of professors and staff, as well as a large chunk of the students, are radical leftists bent on bringing our kids into the “woke” crowd and building the next generation of social justice warriors. Is there a solution?

Conservative commentator and movie producer Dinesh D’Souza has some ideas. Of note is his proposal to offer a virtual college experience through which students can achieve a “Harvard-level education” without the requisite radicalization that happens on physical college campuses. It’s a novel idea that would be much cheaper than trying to build our own universities and much faster than trying to insert conservative professors into preexisting colleges.

“With regard to digital media and media generally – I mean we have to build our own platform. So I’m very much in the camp that says that at least in the short term, we need to build an alternative educational infrastructure, entertainment infrastructure, we need our own comedians, we really need the whole thing,” D’Souza told John Solomon.

But it wouldn’t just be cheaper for the conservative movement in general. It would be cheaper for the students and their parents. According to D’Souza, it could be accomplished for around $5000 per student per year, far less than the current cost of education at most physical universities.

“We basically need one online university that has assembled together, the 100 top teachers and scholars in the world that will offer a Harvard level education for $5,000 a year,” he said. “If you did that, you would make all of higher education obsolete overnight. I mean, the universities wouldn’t go away, but it was kind of like when the iPhone first came out, suddenly, all other phones were obsolete. We can do that for education, we can do that for media, you just have to make the right moves.”

After examining other online learning solutions and applying D’Souza’s perspectives on the matter, we believe it’s possible. The right platform would be necessary, and for the sake of transparency I must divulge that we are working on such a platform now. D’Souza had mentioned entertainment as also needing such a solution, and as fate would have it our platform will accommodate video and music entertainment as well. At this stage we only need investors and some blockchain developers to make it work.

“I think that the money is there and the will exists to do it. It’s just that our side is very erratic and there hasn’t been the creativity on the supply side to create these things,” D’Souza said. “I mean, just think, for example, of the amount of creativity it took for Roger Ailes to go to Rupert Murdoch and just say, ‘Listen, you know, all these cable channels are fighting for half the country. Geez, why don’t we start one, make it a real thing, we’ll offer a rival point of view, we’ll take the other half of the country.’”

The radical left has been pushing an agenda in education, mainstream media, and Hollywood for over six decades. Conservatives have been complacent, relying solely on ideas. But as the left has demonstrated, bad ideas driven by mass adoption through propaganda and indoctrination can be more compelling than the truth.

Some have called for us to fight back in their venues, but as I noted in the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs (as well as part of the latest NOQ Report show), it’s not as easy as some seem to think. If we try to move forward within the left’s various venues then we have to play by their rules. That’s not going to end well for our philosophies and it will be hard, perhaps impossible to achieve our goals. What D’Souza is recommending makes much more sense.

As long as we keep playing in the left’s playground, we’re not going to come out on top. But if we can change the game, shift the paradigm, and create our own platforms, we can achieve our goals nicely.

