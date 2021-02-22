https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/domestic-terrorists-now/

Even though the sensational and endlessly recycled media reports of pro-Trump rioters murdering people on Jan. 6 – in particular, killing Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick by bashing him in the head with a fire extinguisher – have turned out to be utterly false, the Biden administration’s bold new “war on terror,” supposedly inspired by the Capitol riot, is gearing up big-time.

Unlike the “war on terror” of yesteryear, which pursued groups like al-Qaida and ISIS, Biden’s new war is aimed at homegrown “violent extremists” within the U.S. Yet Team Biden has no interest in known ultra-violent anarchist/Marxist revolutionary groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter, which spent much of 2020 rioting, burning, vandalizing, looting, threatening, assaulting and killing throughout America’s major cities.

Instead, this hunt for terrorists is focused squarely on the millions of American citizens who enthusiastically supported Donald Trump’s re-election, attended his rallies, exercise their constitutional rights, believe the election was rife with fraud, and are critical of the radical policies being implemented rapid-fire by the new Biden-Harris administration.

That’s right. The “comprehensive threat assessment” of “domestic violent extremism” Biden ordered shortly after being sworn in as president, conducted jointly by the FBI, DHS and Director of National Intelligence, targets Trump conservatives, who are lumped in with the January 6 rioters, and even likened to terror groups like al-Qaida. This is no exaggeration.

TRENDING: Huckabee: There’s ‘blood in the water’ as bipartisan tsunami grows against Gov. Cuomo

Consider:

* Gen. Stanley McChrystal, the former commander of American troops in Afghanistan, and who supported Biden for president, sees terrifying parallels between the birth of al-Qaida and the people who swarmed the Capitol building in January: “I did see a similar dynamic in the evolution of al-Qaida in Iraq,” McChrystal told Yahoo News, “where a whole generation of angry Arab youth with very poor prospects followed a powerful leader who promised to take them back in time to a better place, and he led them to embrace an ideology that justified their violence. This is now happening in America.”

* Biden’s new Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, insisted during his confirmation hearing that the military must rid itself of “racists and extremists” in its ranks. To that end, Austin, America’s first black Defense secretary, has ordered an unprecedented “60-day service-wide stand down” – a pause in military activity in all services – to root out “white supremacism” and “extremism.” This despite the fact that the Pentagon has presented no data to back up Austin’s concerns.

* Robert Grenier, former director of the CIA’s Counterterrorism program, compared Donald Trump to Saddam Hussein and his supporters to al-Qaida and the Taliban, adding: “We may be witnessing the dawn of a sustained wave of violent insurgency within our own country, perpetrated by our own countrymen.” The “insurgents,” Grenier warned, may emerge from groups who “believe that the election was stolen” or those “who don’t trust NPR or the New York Times.” Specifically citing “the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters, the Oath Keepers, ‘Christian’ national chauvinists, white supremacists and QAnon fantasists,” Grenier claims all these groups are “committed to violent extremism.”

* Obama-Biden era CIA Director John Brennan previewed the new “threat assessment” order on MSNBC, revealing that Team Biden is “now moving in laser-light fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about what looks very similar to insurgency movements that we’ve seen overseas, where they germinate in different parts of the country and they gain strength, and it brings together an unholy alliance frequently of religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians.”

“Religious extremists”? “Libertarians”? People “who don’t trust NPR or the New York Times”?

The demonization of ordinary Americans by today’s ascendent Democrats has reached the point that congressional leaders, from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to leftist thought-leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, openly refer to their own colleagues in the United States Congress as “the enemy.”

Pelosi recently told reporters she’s afraid of other members of Congress, insisting more money be appropriated for their safety: “We will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives – a threat that members are concerned about, in addition to what is happening outside.” When asked to clarify her extraordinary accusation, Pelosi doubled down: “We have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”

For her part, Ocasio-Cortez claims “white supremacist sympathizers … sit at the heart and at the core of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives.” She also accused Sen. Ted Cruz of attempted murder, addressing the Texas senator in a tweet – “You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago” – referring to the January 6 riot. Since Ocasio-Cortez went on Instagram to dramatically tell her millions of followers the “harrowing, life-and-death” story of how she feared being killed by Capitol rioters and hid in the bathroom, it later emerged that she was not even in the Capitol building that day, and no rioters entered the Cannon House Office Building a block away, where Ocasio-Cortez was holed up in her office.

Never to be outdone, California Rep. Maxine Waters insisted during an MSNBC interview that, for his supposed role in the January 6 riot, President Trump “absolutely should be charged with premeditated murder.”

A few big questions:

Why are regular, law-abiding Americans being indiscriminately demonized as “racists” and “white supremacists,” and compared to al-Qaida and other genocidal terrorists?

Why is free speech, once considered the most fundamental and revered of all American constitutional rights, being crushed?

And why is Washington, D.C. now under de facto martial law, with thousands of armed soldiers everywhere and an eight-foot steel fence topped with razor wire encircling the United States Capitol?

The plain truth is, today’s ruling elite – which encompasses not just the Biden administration and Democrat-controlled Congress, but also the “mainstream media,” Big Tech monopolies and Washington’s massive, permanent “deep state” bureaucracy – are afraid of the 75 million American voters who supported Donald Trump, believe both the election and their nation were stolen from them, and consider the Democrats’ governing agenda to be deranged and destructive to the nation they love.

Still, since they command virtually all the main levers of power, why does today’s progressive oligarchy feel compelled to intimidate, cancel, censor, silence and crush all ideas that differ with theirs? What’s so threatening about criticism and contrary views? And why do they carry this aversion so far as to malign normal patriotic, conservative Americans as “extremists,” “racists,” “white supremacists” and potential “terrorists”?

Hidden but powerful dynamics are at play here.

For one thing – although saying this is strictly forbidden by today’s ruling elite – it’s essential to realize that November’s presidential election was indeed rigged. Fraud was encouraged, aided and abetted in multitudinous ways, including, for example, the wanton disregard for, and flouting of, the constitutional rules governing how state elections are held in several pivotal states; this is simply indisputable. Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, dissenting from the majority, have just warned the nation of “catastrophic” consequences if the high court doesn’t address the issue of state authorities “changing the rules in the middle of the game.” In fact, Thomas said, “The refusal to do so is inexplicable.”

Moreover, all of the various species of election fraud came on top of Big Tech’s censorship of negative news about Biden, including the sensational – and entirely accurate – New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s laptop just days before the election. Likewise, Big Media refused to press Biden on any tough, substantive questions about his family’s epic corruption, his history of entirely fabricating stories, his serial plagiarism, his habit of radically changing his policy positions to their opposite (i.e., fracking) during the presidential campaign, and so on.

In a word, the 2020 election was stolen, and what’s more, the progressive oligarchs know it was stolen. (That’s why Trump had to be continually compared to Hitler, because cheating to defeat someone like Hitler is not only acceptable, it’s a moral imperative.)

There’s more. Like all nascent totalitarian regimes, today’s Democrats feel compelled to conjure up a universally loathed and feared “enemy” for the purpose of uniting their voting coalition, one made up of wildly disparate, discontented and demanding factions with little or nothing uniting them – except a common enemy. It’s the classic strategy autocratic leaders have used throughout the ages to unite their subjects against an outside foe – and distract them from their leaders’ own malfeasance, hypocrisy and plunder.

For years, the “enemy” of choice was Donald J. Trump. But now that Trump is gone, the progressive ruling class is zeroing in on what was arguably the real enemy all along. Superficially designated “Trump supporters,” they comprise, more broadly and fundamentally, a gargantuan swath of normal, traditional-values, red-blooded, flag-saluting, Constitution-honoring, Bible-believing Americans.

There’s yet another, even darker dynamic at play here.

It’s not simply that the progressive oligarchs are attempting to occupy the moral high ground by demonizing conservatives – in 2016 they were “deplorables” and “irredeemable,” during Trump’s presidency they were “racists” and “white supremacists,” now under Biden-Harris they’re “violent extremists” and “domestic terrorists.” It’s more than that. The radical ruling elite – the Pelosis, AOCs, Schumers and Schiffs – actually want to see violent extremism on the right. They need it to validate their cruel and blame-shifting narrative. The absurd extent to which they have leveraged the January 6 Capitol siege proves the enormous strategic value violent episodes (that are attributable to conservatives) have for them. Their secret intent in pushing Americans so relentlessly and so maddeningly is that some rightwing person or group will get so angry and desperate that they snap and in desperation do something truly terrible.

After all, a genuine terror act perpetrated by one or more “Trump supporters” would free the ruling oligarchy to implement the most radical parts of their agenda, such as widespread gun confiscation. Recently, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D.-Texas, introduced a massive new bill that would outright ban a long list of firearms, require gun owners and their family members to undergo “psychological evaluations” by government-approved psychologists, and require firearms owners to pay the government $800 in “insurance” fees.

Likewise, actual terrorism by “Trump supporters” would bolster the elites’ claims that conservative speech inevitably leads to violence. (That’s why Antifa rioted and vandalized nearby property at U.C. Berkeley in efforts to prevent conservatives from speaking there – because to Antifa, speech it doesn’t like equals violence.)

Finally, on a deeper level still, our ruling oligarchy’s real problem – and this is true of the radical left in general – is not really with conservatives or Republicans or “religious extremists” or “racist” white people. Their real problem is with Truth.

“Truth is not a left-wing value,” explains radio talker and author Dennis Prager. “From Lenin to today’s left, lying, especially about opponents, is morally acceptable as long as it serves the left’s goals of defeating opponents and attaining more power.”

Prager, founder of the popular video company PragerU, illustrates his point: “Why has YouTube taken down the video of two emergency room physicians who argue that the lockdown may not be called for? Because the left does not argue with opponents; it shuts them down. And that is because it has no interest in truth.”

And that’s the truth. But this still begs the question of why the left feels compelled to suppress truth. Which brings us to the very heart of the matter.

For those at war with Reality, whose ambitions and goals depend on suppressing their own conscience – the sacred inner knowing of right and wrong God graciously enfolds into each human being – hearing others speak the truth, the very same truth they themselves are daily denying internally, feels profoundly threatening. They feel mysteriously offended, harassed and “unsafe” in deep and dark ways they themselves can’t begin to understand.

This is what undergirds this growing totalitarian impulse to crush free speech in America – to de-platform conservative voices from social media, to stage destructive riots to prevent conservative personalities from speaking on campus, to demonize conservatives as dangerous “extremists” and as a “threat to democracy.” Very simply, they represent the truth the left hates – and with which they are engaged in daily, internal mortal combat.

They literally can’t stand to hear the truth. It’s more painful than they can bear, like sunlight to a vampire; they feel as though it’s going to burn them up. They just can’t stand it.

That’s what America is dealing with.

Editor’s note: The preceding is adapted and abridged from the lead-off story in the current issue of WND’s monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you would like to explore this subject more deeply, read “DEMOCRATS’ NEW ‘WAR ON DOMESTIC TERROR’: How normal, patriotic, center-right Americans have become ‘the enemy.’” The issue is also available in state-of-the-art digital form. Better yet, SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER (print edition) and get 12 fantastic issues or else get an ANNUAL DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

