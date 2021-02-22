https://www.newsmax.com/politics/biden-texas-support/2021/02/22/id/1011040/

The White House said on Monday it was hopeful that President Joe Biden could travel to Texas as soon as this week to show his support after a deadly winter storm that caused widespread blackouts.

“The President is eager to go to Texas … He wants to go and show his support. He is also fully aware of the footprint of a president of the United States and everything that comes with that, traveling to a disaster area,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “We are hopeful that the trip can happen as early as this week.”

