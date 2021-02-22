https://noqreport.com/2021/02/22/why-they-use-conspiracy-theorist-as-a-pejorative/

It’s been a while since I wrote anything. Much of my research over the last month has taken me down rabbit holes that led to quagmires beneath the surface, prompting concern for my friends and family members who are heavily plugged into the system. I’ve always been concerned about liked and loved ones who are in the dark, but until this last month my sense of urgency wasn’t there. Now it is, so I’ve been systematically trying to get them off the government teat, out of the Facebook trap, away from the Google data-collection ring, and out of the vaccine-or-bust mentality, among others. I was met with much more success than I expected; some of the friends and family I assumed were “normies” were much more open to my suggestions and aware of the dangers.

Then, there were the “militant normies” in my circle of influence who invariably labeled me as a “conspiracy theorist.” Their most common argument against my pleas was the fact that tens of millions of Americans are in the same mindset and they can’t all be wrong. They wouldn’t listen when I pointed out the circular nature of confirmation bias in America that exists in government confirming Big Tech reports, Big Tech confirming mainstream media reports, and mainstream media confirming government reports. They simply couldn’t believe that such a conspiracy could possibly get past them and most everyone else. Thus, their label of “conspiracy theorist” stuck simply because I was pointing out actual conspiracies.

It’s understandable that so many Americans have been programmed to use the term as a pejorative. After all, there have been many conspiracy theories that prompted actions and events which proved to be disastrous. A couple of my naysayer friends pointed to the Comet Ping Pong incident where an armed man showed up to free the children. I’m not going to go into the flaws in the Comet Ping Pong theory, nor am I going to disavow the whole thing based on those flaws. But the short of it is this: They were onto something, then turned in the wrong direction after they were fed false information. Had they kept going in the right direction, they could have exposed this massive child-sex-ring to the world. But alas, too many were focused on the details and missed the big picture being snuck out the back door. I’ll dig into that another time.

Nobody in America gets the gaslighting treatment as much as those who try to learn about or expose conspiracy theories. A certain percentage of them are quite true or are on the right track towards revealing the truth, yet they all get lumped into the same category as those who believe Paul McCartney was killed in the 1960s and replaced by a doppelganger. If you do not believe the mainstream media narrative, you’re a conspiracy theorist and they’re not using the label as a positive.

We need more conspiracy theorists. We need more people to alert the world that the NSA was (is) spying on us. That was considered to be a conspiracy theory before Edward Snowden revealed it to not only be true but to be much worse than the old theories postulated. And we need these conspiracy theorists to be less like Alex Jones. I have no problem with Jones as an entertainer and a patriot but he often makes a mockery of actual conspiracies to the point that some have accused him of being part of the controlled opposition. I don’t believe that. I think he’s just a good self-promoter with a brand to pump up. It’s a business and he’s very good at it, but he should not be the role model of budding conspiracy theorists.

What we need more than anything else is a venue or multiple venues where discussions can happen openly. We’ve experienced the “purge” of people who rightly believe the 2020 presidential election was rigged from the start, stolen from the people, and covered up by the aforementioned circle of disinformation in government, Big Tech, and mainstream media. We’re experiencing the same purge now of people who are concerned about the efficacy, necessity, and dangers of Covid vaccines. It has long been taboo on social media to be an “anti-vaxxer” but this newfound concern over the Covid vaccines is legitimate even if you believe old anti-vaxxer arguments were not. I personally believe vaccines of the past had risks, but the Covid vaccines are exponentially worse. They are untested and use technology that has never been effective before. Why should be believe they’re all of a sudden safe for the sake of scientific expediency? Answer: We shouldn’t.

But you can’t say that on social media. You can’t mention it if you’re interviewed by mainstream media. You won’t find information about it on Google. The triumvirate arbiters of truth are actively and aggressively pushing the Covid vaccines as hard as they’ve pushed climate change hysteria for years. But the climate change push was about bad policies that affected the masses long term. Covid vaccines can affect individuals in the short term, which makes this particular propaganda push even more nefarious.

Can we build a “safe space” for alternative perspectives on the world? Some will point to Parler and Gab and others who have become good venues for such discussions, but they lack the innovation to make them anything other than alternatives to Big Tech. We need our own version of Big Tech with the reach to hit normies with the truth. Without that, being in an exclusive club of people in-the-know will never have the power to allow that knowledge to exact real change. Without a bigger platform where “conspiracy theories” are allowed, the gaslighting will continue to subvert the truth.

It all starts with a choice. Those of us who have embraced alternative perspectives can and should ignore the use of “conspiracy theorist” as a pejorative, but we need to remove the stigma associated with it if there’s any hope of mass adoption. Some will say we do not need mass adoption, but I’m not ready to abandon the bulk of Americans to their fate simply because we wanted to be conspiracy snobs in a select group. We’ve seen on multiple occasions how the people behind the conspiracies are able to make them acceptable. News stories of government spying on its own citizens or Big Tech companies utilizing truly evil tactics against their own user bases would have shocked us a few years ago. Today, they’re blips in the news feed and yawns from the masses who have already accepted they can’t change the status quo.

The abnormal is going to be normalized whether we participate or not. The only question is whether the targets of conspiracy theories will be allowed to rewrite the abnormality narrative or if the truth will be allowed to come to light.

Article cross-published at based underground.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

