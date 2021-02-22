https://www.dailywire.com/news/wife-of-notorious-drug-lord-el-chapo-arrested-for-international-drug-trafficking-u-s-authorities

The wife of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera has been arrested by U.S. federal law enforcement officials for her alleged involvement in international drug trafficking.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, was arrested at Dulles International Airport on charges including “participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the U.S.,” the Department of Justice said in a statement. “Additionally, Coronel Aispuro is alleged to have conspired with others to assist Guzman in his July 11, 2015 escape from Altiplano prison, located in Almoloya de Juarez, Mexico.”

Guzman Loera was convicted by a jury in the Eastern District of New York in 2019 for his role as the head of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, arguably the most powerful drug trafficking organization in the world.

The arrest was the culmination of interviews with hundreds of members, former members, and associates of the Sinaloa Cartel—including high-ranking informants—and the review of “thousands of intercepted wire and electronic communications relating to the Sinaloa Cartel’s drug trafficking activities,” according to charging documents.

Coronel Aispuro is a U.S. citizen and was born in California. Prosecutors said that she “grew up with knowledge of the narcotics trafficking industry” and married Guzman Loera when she was only a teenager. Prosecutors say that she “knows and understands the Sinaloa Cartel is the most prolific cartel in Mexico” and was “aware of multi-ton cocaine shipments, multi-kilo heroin production, multi-ton marijuana shipments, and ton quantity methamphetamine shipments.”

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

