Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is co-writing a political thriller about a fictitious Secretary of State who joins the cabinet of a political rival and fights terrorist attacks.

The book, which Clinton is writing with mystery novelist Jane Penny, is slated for an Oct. 12 release from Simon & Schuster and St. Martin’s Press, according to The Associated Press.

“The story follows a novice Secretary of State who has joined the administration of her rival, a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage,” a press release from Simon & Schuster explained. “A series of terrorist attacks throws the global order into disarray, and the Secretary is tasked with assembling a team to unravel the deadly conspiracy, a scheme carefully designed to take advantage of an American government dangerously out of touch and out of power in the places where it counts the most.”

Clinton described the opportunity to write a book with Penny as “a dream come true,” adding that she has “relished every one of her books and their characters as well as her friendship. Now we’re joining our experiences to explore the complex world of high stakes diplomacy and treachery. All is not as it first appears.”

Penny said she was likewise excited to be working with Clinton, saying in a statement: “What an incredible experience, to get inside the State Department. Inside the White House. Inside the mind of the Secretary of State as high stake crises explode,” she said. “Before we started, we talked about her time as Secretary of State. What was her worst nightmare? ‘State of Terror’ is the answer.”

Jonathan Karp, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simon & Schuster, and Don Weisberg, Chief Executive Officer of Macmillan Trade Publishers, likewise gushed over getting to work with Clinton, saying in a joint statement: “When we read Louise Penny and Hillary Clinton’s outline for ‘State of Terror,’ it was immediately clear that when an ingenious novelist goes to work with one of the world’s most knowledgeable leaders, the results are kinetic. We are delighted to be part of this exciting publishing relationship, and we expect ‘State of Terror’ to thrill legions of readers throughout the world.”

Simon & Schuster published all seven of Clinton’s previous books.

Former President Bill Clinton has also gotten into the novel business, having written “The President Is Missing” with James Patterson in 2018. The two are writing another novel titled “The President’s Daughter,” which will be published in June 2021.

Hillary Clinton’s announcement comes on the heels of former President Barack Obama announcing he will be rolling out a new podcast with Bruce Springsteen. As The Daily Wire reported:

Former President Barack Obama and music icon Bruce Springsteen are making an eight-episode podcast series together. Spotify announced the series, titled “Renegades: Born in the USA,” on Monday and released the first two episodes. Obama and Springsteen’s recorded conversations “will explore topics of race, fatherhood, marriage, and the future of America” over the course of the first season, according to Spotify. The announcement did not say whether the show will be around for future seasons.

