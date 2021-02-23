https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/a-real-liberal-exists-and-she-wants-to-defend-freedom/
Classical liberal Naomi Wolf with Tucker earlier tonight
‘Nowhere in the Constitution does it say ‘all this’ can be suspended if there’s a bad disease’
Here’s the full segment with 3 minutes of commentary from Tucker
This is the shortest highlight on the page…
