Al Jazeera is releasing a new conservative-leaning digital news platform called Rightly, headed by Fox News’ Scott Norvell with a new program from commentator Stephen Kent, Politico reports.

In 2013, Al Jazeera entered the U.S. market with the left-leaning network, which shut down in 2016, and website Al Jazeera America, which remains active as the AJPlus online video network. Al Jazeera English, the international channel, remains popular in the U.S.

Norvell spent 16 years at Fox News before leaving in 2012. He joined the News Corp venture Heat Street in 2016 before it folded the following year.

“Scott Norvell played a part in transitioning Heat Street from libertarian youth-oriented site as originally envisaged to pro-Trump alt-right Breitbart clone,” a former staff member told The Guardian, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Kent will host “Right Now with Stephen Kent.”

He currently hosts the podcast Beltway Banthas, which is about “Star Wars, Politics & More,” and has a book deal with the conservative publishing company Center Street, which has released books by Donald Trump Jr. and Corey Lewandowski.

