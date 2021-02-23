https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dershowitz-first-amendment-cable-conservative/2021/02/23/id/1011266

Americans have the right to decide which TV news network they want to watch, according to legal scholar Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax TV.

Dershowitz appeared on Tuesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports” and said Democrats going after right-wing news programming was as bad as if Republicans went after left-wing shows.

“The important question is not why are you right or they are right, but why we shouldn’t have the right to flip the channel and listen to what they have to say, listen to what you have to say,” Dershowitz told host Greg Kelly.

“It’s a marketplace of ideas and we have the right to pick and choose, and I think it’s a healthier and better country when we can flip the channels instead of flipping to a channel and finding out it is no longer on your cable server because some Congressmen said we don’t like it.'”

Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., and Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., members of the Energy and Commerce Committee, sent letters to cable, satellite, and streaming providers pressing the companies on why they carried networks such as Newsmax.

The lawmakers said such networks were “misinformation rumor mills and conspiracy theory hotbeds that produce content that leads to real harm.”

Dershowitz said the networks targeted by the Democrat lawmakers were not the worst offenders of misinformation.

“The worst offender is CNN,” he said. “They doctor tapes. They edit sound bites. They deliberately leave out things.”

He cited two examples of CNN’s partisan editing.

“When President Trump made his famous speech [before the Capitol riot], they left out the fact he said ‘patriotically,’ ‘peacefully,’ ‘have your voices heard.’ When he spoke in Charlottesville, [Va.], they left out the fact he that said, ‘I’m not including among fine people the neo-Nazis and white supremacists. They should be condemned.’

“If you wanted to learn what Trump actually said, you had to listen to Newsmax, or Fox, or maybe some of the others.”

