https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/02/24/aocs-language-about-biden-migrant-facility-far-different-from-her-language-under-trump-n331913
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump Made the Media Look Like Fools Again
December 12, 2020
Are We Witnessing the Beginning of the End for Fox News?
December 20, 2020
The Interlocutory Appeal in the Georgia Federal Case is Being Filed by Sidney Powell and Lin Wood
December 2, 2020
An Open Letter From a Teacher to His Peers
January 28, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy