February 23, 2021

Chilean wild-card entrant Nicolas Jarry came from behind to beat Spain’s Jaume Munar 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the first round of the Cordoba (Argentina) Open on Monday.

Munar served for the match at 6-5 in the second set, but Jarry broke and then jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the tiebreaker. Munar saved three set points before Jarry converted the fourth to level the match.

Munar led 3-1 in the final set before Jarry broke serve twice to close out the victory.

In the day’s only other main-draw match, Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik topped Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Open Sud de France

Only one of the three French players in action in the opening round at Montpellier, France, prevailed.

Sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert of France got past Norbert Gombos of Slovakia 6-3, 7-6 (3), but seventh-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy defeated Hugo Gaston of France 6-3, 6-7 (9), 6-1. Sonego couldn’t take advantage of a match point in the second-set tiebreaker, but he cruised through the third set in 36 minutes.

In the lone match featuring two unseeded players, the United States’ Sebastian Korda defeated France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 6-2.

Singapore Tennis Open

Fifth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan rode consistent serving to a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over the United States’ Michael Mmoh in the first round at Singapore.

Mmoh had a decided edge in aces (11-1), but Nishioka had a better first-serve percentage (73 percent-67 percent) and he faced only two break points, saving one of them. Mmoh could save just seven of the 10 break points on his serve.

Bulgarian wild-card entrant Adrian Andreev upset seventh-seeded Lloyd Harris of South Africa 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Other first-round winners were the United States’ Maxime Cressy, Japan’s Taro Daniel and Australia’s Alexei Popyrin.

–Field Level Media

