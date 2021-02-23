https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/attention-trump-supporters-joe-biden-make-trip-texas-friday-first-trip-since-not-campaigning-last-year/

Joe Biden is traveling to Texas for first trip to Texas since not campaigning in the state last year.

This is his first trip to Texas since stealing the election from Donald Trump.

Let’s hope Trump supporters give China Joe a nice (and mostly peaceful) Texas welcome when he arrives at the Lone Star State.

it’s not clear if his nurse’s aide will be traveling with him.

The AP reported:

President Joe Biden will visit Texas on Friday as the state begins its recovery from a devastating winter storm that caused serious damage to homes and businesses across the state and left many without power or clean water for days. The White House announced Tuesday that Biden and his wife, Jill, will travel to Houston on Friday. While there, he’ll meet with local leaders to discuss the ongoing recovery from last week’s winter storm, and will visit a COVID-19 health center where vaccines are being distributed.

For the record…

