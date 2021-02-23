https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/23/barack-obama-says-he-broke-a-classmates-nose-over-a-racial-slur/
Everyone has a podcast, and in case you hadn’t heard, former President Barack Obama told Bruce Springsteen on Spotify’s “Renegades” podcast that he once broke a classmate’s nose over a racial slur.
LISTEN: Obama says he once broke a classmate’s nose for calling him a racial slur https://t.co/McYOIq04MD pic.twitter.com/Ts0eex7a8R
— The Hill (@thehill) February 23, 2021
“It’s one of those things that — where he might not even known what a c— was — what he knew was, ‘I can hurt you by saying this,’” Obama, 59, continued.
The country’s first Black president added with a laugh, “And I remember I popped him in the face and broke his nose. And we were in the locker room.”
“Well done,” Springsteen remarked.
So a classmate called him what liberals on Twitter have called black conservatives like Tim Scott and Ben Carson and Clarence Thomas?
The Hill further reports, “It is believed to the first time the former president has discussed the incident publicly.”
(Cough) (cough) bullshit (cough) https://t.co/0WoedIrwMm
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 23, 2021
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) February 23, 2021
I’d have to see the actual X-rays to even begin to think this actually happened.
— Leo Walker, M.D. (@LeoLWalker) February 23, 2021
(in his day dreams, the next day.)
— Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) February 23, 2021
I heard he also yelled “FWEEDOM” while doing it, too.
— twohigh (@_twohigh) February 23, 2021
I don’t believe that at all.
— DevilHunter (@Vlad123KI4) February 23, 2021
Such a tough guy.
— Kevin C. Taylor (@fintechlawyer1) February 23, 2021
Did this “classmate” know his composite girlfriend?
— Supposed to be Republic, Not a Fascist Regime (@4EVRUSA) February 23, 2021
— Manny (@MannyManny83) February 23, 2021
Yep, I’m sure he did… pic.twitter.com/AcxyJnlPGq
— Kikmor Boutte (@Kikmor00) February 23, 2021
Was it corn pop? He was a bad dude.
— 4️⃣2️⃣0️⃣♋️ (@skunk_84) February 23, 2021
— Dr. Deplorable Gay Guy 🏳️🌈 (@TwiloGuy73) February 23, 2021
What he did not mention, he was in law school and a 3rd grader called him a name.
— DeadCrypto (@Seanmur55513090) February 23, 2021
Is that a story for his 4th autobiography
— JerryTravel (@TravelJerry) February 23, 2021
Is he promoting violence?
— Kelly Jones (@Kyriasmom) February 23, 2021
He slapped him very hard.
— Bendu (@TheBendu1) February 23, 2021
Got a bad ass on our hands
— Alesha Wells (@AleshaWells16) February 23, 2021
He couldn’t beat eggs.
— Tim Cooney (@TimCooney14) February 23, 2021
I’ll take shit that didn’t happen for $2,000
— Joe Nichols (@JoeNich39617433) February 23, 2021
He did it in front of his girlfriend who lives in Canada, you wouldn’t know her.
— NWK: ☁️📻RIP Rush (@NWK58612397) February 23, 2021
— Rick Powell (@RickPow85692431) February 23, 2021
— Dr. President Elect John Brummett 🇺🇸 (@elfman99) February 23, 2021
It might have been Brian Williams. Have you ever seen his nose?
— paul wagner (@TexTBone) February 23, 2021
— Jim (@jrb89728) February 23, 2021
He couldn’t punch his way out of a wet paper bag.
— SRae C (@SRae78) February 23, 2021
— Mike “I’m not a cat” Watkins (@throttle1130) February 23, 2021
Slap fight, MAYBE
— Red Fish Blue Fish (@Zennie57953286) February 23, 2021
— Wendy Dye (@WendyDye1) February 23, 2021
He just remembered that.
— Chris Alexander (@cmalex79) February 23, 2021
Springsteen can really draw out old memories.
— mcconnell’s monkey paw ☭ (@breadlinebrunch) February 23, 2021
— K.P. SHEARD (@kpshea92) February 23, 2021
Sure it was years later and he used a drone but hey
— Bacicot (@bacicot) February 23, 2021
The guy’s released three autobiographies so far and this never came up?
