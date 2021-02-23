https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/23/barack-obama-says-he-broke-a-classmates-nose-over-a-racial-slur/

Everyone has a podcast, and in case you hadn’t heard, former President Barack Obama told Bruce Springsteen on Spotify’s “Renegades” podcast that he once broke a classmate’s nose over a racial slur.

LISTEN: Obama says he once broke a classmate’s nose for calling him a racial slur https://t.co/McYOIq04MD pic.twitter.com/Ts0eex7a8R — The Hill (@thehill) February 23, 2021

The Hill reports:

“It’s one of those things that — where he might not even known what a c— was — what he knew was, ‘I can hurt you by saying this,’” Obama, 59, continued. The country’s first Black president added with a laugh, “And I remember I popped him in the face and broke his nose. And we were in the locker room.” “Well done,” Springsteen remarked.

So a classmate called him what liberals on Twitter have called black conservatives like Tim Scott and Ben Carson and Clarence Thomas?

The Hill further reports, “It is believed to the first time the former president has discussed the incident publicly.”

I’d have to see the actual X-rays to even begin to think this actually happened. — Leo Walker, M.D. (@LeoLWalker) February 23, 2021

(in his day dreams, the next day.) — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) February 23, 2021

I heard he also yelled “FWEEDOM” while doing it, too. — twohigh (@_twohigh) February 23, 2021

I don’t believe that at all. — DevilHunter (@Vlad123KI4) February 23, 2021

Such a tough guy. — Kevin C. Taylor (@fintechlawyer1) February 23, 2021

Did this “classmate” know his composite girlfriend? — Supposed to be Republic, Not a Fascist Regime (@4EVRUSA) February 23, 2021

Was it corn pop? He was a bad dude. — 4️⃣2️⃣0️⃣♋️ (@skunk_84) February 23, 2021

What he did not mention, he was in law school and a 3rd grader called him a name. — DeadCrypto (@Seanmur55513090) February 23, 2021

Is that a story for his 4th autobiography — JerryTravel (@TravelJerry) February 23, 2021

Is he promoting violence? — Kelly Jones (@Kyriasmom) February 23, 2021

He slapped him very hard. — Bendu (@TheBendu1) February 23, 2021

Got a bad ass on our hands — Alesha Wells (@AleshaWells16) February 23, 2021

He couldn’t beat eggs. — Tim Cooney (@TimCooney14) February 23, 2021

I’ll take shit that didn’t happen for $2,000 — Joe Nichols (@JoeNich39617433) February 23, 2021

He did it in front of his girlfriend who lives in Canada, you wouldn’t know her. — NWK: ☁️📻RIP Rush (@NWK58612397) February 23, 2021

It might have been Brian Williams. Have you ever seen his nose? — paul wagner (@TexTBone) February 23, 2021

He couldn’t punch his way out of a wet paper bag. — SRae C (@SRae78) February 23, 2021

Slap fight, MAYBE — Red Fish Blue Fish (@Zennie57953286) February 23, 2021

He just remembered that. — Chris Alexander (@cmalex79) February 23, 2021

Springsteen can really draw out old memories.

Sure it was years later and he used a drone but hey — Bacicot (@bacicot) February 23, 2021

The guy’s released three autobiographies so far and this never came up?

Mockfest: Obama’s steamy love letters and his manufactured history of ‘composite girlfriends’ http://t.co/24bFzLts — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 2, 2012

