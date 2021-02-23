https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/23/barack-obama-says-he-broke-a-classmates-nose-over-a-racial-slur/

Everyone has a podcast, and in case you hadn’t heard, former President Barack Obama told Bruce Springsteen on Spotify’s “Renegades” podcast that he once broke a classmate’s nose over a racial slur.

The Hill reports:

“It’s one of those things that — where he might not even known what a c— was — what he knew was, ‘I can hurt you by saying this,’” Obama, 59, continued.

The country’s first Black president added with a laugh, “And I remember I popped him in the face and broke his nose. And we were in the locker room.”

“Well done,” Springsteen remarked.

So a classmate called him what liberals on Twitter have called black conservatives like Tim Scott and Ben Carson and Clarence Thomas?

The Hill further reports, “It is believed to the first time the former president has discussed the incident publicly.”

Springsteen can really draw out old memories.

The guy’s released three autobiographies so far and this never came up?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...