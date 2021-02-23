http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bukmAG3YHYE/

Joy Behar quipped to her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that she couldn’t “wait to see” attorney general nominee Merrick Garland, once confirmed, indict Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for being “part of the insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Discussing Garland’s confirmation hearing where he addressed race issues in law enforcement and recounted his grandparents fleeing antisemitic, co-host Sunny Hostin said, “There’s that true allyship, a real allyship. That’s why I think Merrick Garland truly does understand the plight of African-Americans and a true ally in this Department of Justice.”

Behar said, “Sunny, how fun was it to watch Josh Hawley, who had his fist up at the Capitol as part of the insurrection questioning Merrick Garland and Merrick Garland could be indicting him pretty soon. That I can’t wait to see.”

