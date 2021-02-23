https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/bidens-approval-rating-nearly-equal-trumps-same-time-during-trumps-first?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden currently enjoys a favorability rating roughly comparable to that enjoyed by President Donald Trump at the same time in Trump’s presidency, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Biden presently has a 55% favorability rating among U.S. voters. That’s close to the 50% approval rating Trump saw during the same week in Feb. 2017 of his first term, according to RealClearPolitics poll averages.

The Democratic president overall is posting a 15+ advantage over Trump at the moment.

The significant divergence in the two politicians’ present favorability ratings is a result, at least in part, of the nearly two months of bad press which Trump has received since the Capitol riot of Jan. 6. Many politicians and media figures have laid the blame for that riot at Trump’s feet, claiming the former president “incited” the rioters to engage in violence at Congress.

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Scott Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from Feb. 18-20, 2021.

