Judge Merrick Garland, in a Senate hearing regarding Joe Biden’s nomination that he be the new U.S. attorney general, dropped a grenade into the quiet surroundings. He cited the “Capitol bombing” as something he’ll look into.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

Merrick Garland: “I think the first thing I should do as part of my briefings on the Capitol Bombing are briefings with Director Wray as to where he sees the biggest threat… ” pic.twitter.com/bDHgJN6eJy — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 22, 2021

Responding to a question, he said, “I think the first thing I should do as part of my briefing on the Capitol Bombing are briefings with Director Wray as to where he sees the biggest threat…”

Which triggered social media to a series of statements that all were similar.

Wait…the Capitol was Bombed?…when? — S. L.B. (@sbrandt18) February 22, 2021

The comments included:

“Can anyone tell me what I missed?”

“Bombing?”

“A bombing??”

“When exactly did that happen?”

A commentary at Twitchy expressed equal astonishment.

“We like to think we’re pretty in-tune with what’s going on, but we must admit that the recent Capitol Bombing escaped our attention. … Apparently there was a Capitol ‘Bombing’ on Jan. 6th now too,” said the Conservative Daily.

Someone else suggested a “fact-check.”

While there were hundreds of people who rioted at the Capitol last month, the only bombs that were found were unexploded pipe bombs at nearby offices for Democrats and Republicans.

There was vandalism in the Capitol, and five people died. One woman was shot and killed by police and three other Trump supporters apparently died of health complications of some sort. A police officer died, and legacy media immediately claimed he had been hit in the head with a thrown fire extinguisher.

Authorities later discounted that report, although they have declined to release the cause of death for the officer.

