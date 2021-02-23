https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-gop-leader-mitch-mcconnell-announces-support-open-borders-radical-merrick-garland-attorney-general/

The swamp is back in business.

GOP leader Mitch McConnell announced today he will support Biden nominee Merrick Garland for Attorney General.

Garland is an open border zealot who believes Congress should censor the internet and limit unapproved speech in America. Garland also believes the Antifa attacks in Portland for the past year are not terrorism.

…and that crossing the border illegally was not a crime. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) February 23, 2021

McConnell is also a Trump-hater who has an 18% approval rating in Kentucky.

Politico reported:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will support Merrick Garland’s nomination for attorney general, five years after blocking the judge’s path to the Supreme Court. “I do,” McConnell told POLITICO Tuesday afternoon when asked if he plans to back Garland. The Kentucky Republican did not elaborate on his decision… …The Senate Judiciary Committee held a two-day confirmation hearing this week for Garland.Some Senate Republicans criticized Garland for not answering enough questions, but several have already announced their support for him to lead the Justice Department, including Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), a McConnell confidant. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, also spoke positively of Garland on Monday. McConnell’s decision to support Garland for attorney general is not entirely surprising, particularly given that the Kentucky Republican recommended him to lead the FBI during the Trump administration. But his Tuesday announcement could clear the way for even more GOP senators to vote for Garland.

